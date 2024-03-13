Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Still Together? Absence From Oscars After-Party Raises Questions About Breakup

As Hollywood's glitz and glamor took center stage at the Oscars 2024 and subsequent Vanity Fair after-party, the conspicuous absence of NFL star Travis Kelce and singing sensation Taylor Swift sent shockwaves through their fan base, sparking intense speculation about the state of their relationship.

Why Was Tayvis Not on the Red Carpet?

Fans were left bewildered as the power couple failed to grace the red carpet at the Oscars or make an appearance at the star-studded after-party. While the singer's tour opener, Sabrina Carpenter, made a swift return to Los Angeles alongside her partner Barry Keoghan for the Vanity Fair festivities, Swift and Kelce remained noticeably absent, raising eyebrows and fueling breakup rumors.

Despite being spotted together at public events in the past, including Kelce's football games, where their on-screen kiss during the Super Bowl captivated audiences, the couple's recent low profile has stirred doubts about the longevity of their relationship. Her recent song choices also fueled split rumors.

Will the Couple’s Red Carpet Debut Remain a Dream for the Fans?

Gone are the days of anticipation for the much-awaited "Tayvis" red carpet debut, as fans now grapple with the possibility of a split between the two megastars. Swift's absence from Oscar after-parties since 2016, coupled with the lack of sightings alongside Kelce, has only added fuel to the breakup speculations.

Amid swirling rumors, eagle-eyed fans have been dissecting social media posts and analyzing the couple's recent whereabouts. While some speculate that the duo may be taking a breather in Thailand, others interpret cryptic clues from friends' posts as signs of a relationship in turmoil.

With Swift's tour on hiatus until May, fans anxiously await any glimpse of the couple's status, with hopes dwindling for a reconciliation. Despite the fervent speculation, one sentiment remains unanimous among fans: a desire for the duo's happiness and well-being, whether together or apart.

As the speculation continues to swirl and fans eagerly await any updates on the status of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship, it's clear that emotions are running high. The couple, once hailed as a fairytale pairing in Hollywood, now finds themselves under the scrutiny of the public eye as rumors persist about their possible split. Despite the uncertainty surrounding their future together, fans remain steadfast in their support for both Swift and Kelce, expressing a collective hope for their happiness and well-being, regardless of the outcome.

