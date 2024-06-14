Taylor Swift Announces End Of Eras Tour At 100th Show: Here's When And Where She'll Deliver Her Last Performance

Not the perfect way to mark your 100th show, Mother, but we do understand. Taylor Swift, the pop behemoth, announced on Thursday, June 13, during the 100th show of her record-breaking Eras Tour in Liverpool, England, that the tour, which contributed to lifting the economies of several countries, would be coming to a close at the end of the year.

“A lot of you are like, ‘How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’” Swift said this to the crowd last night, per fan-filmed footage. “The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I've acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December,” she continued, adding, “That feels so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so fun for us.”

Reflecting on how the Eras Tour dominated Taylor Swift's life and her fans' for the past year and a half

Adding humor to what some may call heartbreaking news for Swifties, the Cruel Summer singer quipped, “It's taken over everything. I think I once had hobbies, but I don't know what they were anymore because all I do when I'm not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups.” The joke, for those who may not know, was about the acoustic set Swift plays towards the end of every Eras Tour show.

The singer also thanked her fans in her speech. Though the message was addressed specifically to the fans who showed up at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, on Thursday, the message sure resonates with Swifties across the globe who went to see Swift perform live in the past year and a half.

“You have done so much to be with us,” Swift said. “You've made plans so far in advance. You planned what you were going to wear. You memorized the lyrics. You got yourself here. You figured out parking. You figured out transportation, and I want [to] spend the 100th show just thinking about that and living in the moment and being here with you, and just know I appreciate every single ounce of effort that you put in to be with us when this show reaches triple digits in show. So thank you!”

Taylor Swift announced her magnum opus on social media in November 2022, saying she was enchanted to announce her next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through all the musical eras of her career. Swift’s original post showed only 27 concerts throughout the year. However, the demand quickly escalated that figure to 66 shows for year one and 86 for year two across 22 countries, including the U.S., Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Australia, Singapore, France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Scotland, England, Wales, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, Austria, and Canada.

According to People, Swift will play her last show in Vancouver on December 8.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift remained busy with her friends between her Edinburgh and Liverpool dates

Swift was seen taking a star-studded stroll in London, photographed with her celebrity friends Este and Danielle Haim, Kate Moss, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lena Dunham, and Cara Delevigne.

Also, the singer had to navigate the news of her ex, Matty Healy, the 1975 frontman, getting engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel. Swift and Healy were linked for a fortnight in May 2023, following Taylor’s split from Joe Jonas. She is now coupled with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has supported the singer by attending several of her Eras Tour concert dates in various countries.

Following three nights in Liverpool, Swift will set up shop in Cardiff, Wales, for her next Eras Tour dates.

