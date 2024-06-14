Taylor Swift Shares Pride Month Wish With Rainbow Themed Performance During Eras Tour France Show; DEETS

It’s called Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, however, Taylor is having a wonderful Pride Month start over in France.

On Sunday 2nd June, during the Tortured Poets Department singing, I performed at the Groupama stadium in Lyon for the first time in the month. Before starring at the crowd she wished everyone a big happy Pride of June for the pride month for the LGBTQ+ people.

Taylor Swift, Happy Pride Month, Lyon! To the audience, Swift, who by the time was 34, said this while performing the 2019 hit, ‘You Need to Calm Down,’ which is dedicated to the queer community. During the performance, strobe lights of multiple colors and confetti were on the stage, and the audience clapped their hands in the air.

Besides, the song’s music video released in the summer of 2019 features a vast number of self-identified queer celebrities and internet stars, including Queer Eye’s cast, YouTuber Hannah Hart, queer and size-diverse model Dexter Mayfield, Olympic champion figure skater Adam Rippon, singer and choreographer Todrick Hall.

It was a new chapter in the symbolism of rainbows because Taylor Swift, during her Eras Tour concert in Lyon on Sunday, The stage was soaked in rain and at some juncture, Swift told the audience Pluie, (pluie means rain in French). From the vids posted on the fans’ accounts on social networks, there were the fans, playing music from under the tents located to the sides of the stage, VIP zones as well as the closer to the stage areas were also equipped with the tents, The fans used the ponchos to shield themselves from the wetness.

Not surprisingly, the audience enjoyed a rain show in the evening and that song is ready, says Swift before the performance of the song Champagne Problems, as stated by USA Today. That is permanent, It doesn't matter if it doesn't rain again.

Swift rocks Paris with pride-themed performance and surprise songs

Like most of the Eras Tour shows, Taylor Swift brought out two encore songs each night and for the night’s second to last song, she sat down in front of the piano and sang, ‘The Prophecy’ from her recently released tenth studio album, The Tortured Poets Department and ‘Long Story Short’ which is part of her 2020 Fourth Studio album, evermore.

As is customary with more performances on the show, she came back to give fans a second complete performance, doing a medley of You’re on Your Own, Kid, which is a beloved track from Midnights, and Fifteen, which is track 4 from Speak Now, an album released in 2010.

Her Super Bowl-winning boyfriend Travis Kelce has been visiting her from time to time in different cities during this leg of the Eras Tour, but he was not seen beside her during her Sunday night show, perhaps he had to go back to the US. The night before this appearance, he attended the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend held in Kansas City, Missouri, with Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, Patrick Mahomes, and other stars at the fund-raising gala.

Travis Kelce faces cheeky proposal questions back home

Kelce, 34, and Mahomes, 28, joined Jason Sudeikis onstage for a short skit at Big Slick Celebrity Weekend. During the skit, the Ted Lasso star, staying in character, cheekily asked Kelce if he plans to propose to Swift anytime soon.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Sudeikis, donning a fake moustache, sunglasses, and a cap, asked Kelce, "Hey Travis, real talk okay, just the guys here ... when are you going to make an honest woman out of her?" Kelce laughed as the audience cheered, but he didn't give a response to Sudeikis' question.

Swift is set to perform one more show in Lyon before heading to Edinburgh, Scotland, for a three-night run.

