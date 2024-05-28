Young foreign fan trolls Cody Rhodes using The Rock’s dialogue

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was successful yet again in defending his title against Logan Paul at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE last Saturday. In the back-and-forth battle, The American Nightmare was able to overcome the YouTube sensation in a classic wrestling encounter.

However, everything did not end up in the favour of Camp Rhodes because of a small incident involving a fan. The Saudi kid did make the champion admit something on camera which was hilarious yet embarrassing for Cody Rhodes.

The main event of the night where Rhodes and Paul squared up against each other was worth watching as both competitors gave their all. The “Maverick” did not live up to his promise of not using his handy brass knuckles and ended up hitting Cody with it outside the ring. This gave Logan Paul a significant advantage over the champion and he gained an upper hand during the grueling match.

Towards the end of the match, Paul tried using the knuckles yet again but was stopped by an unexpected ally of Rhodes, Saudi Arabian actor Ibrahim Al Hajjaj of "Heroes" fame. Cody took this opportunity to put away Logan for good by hitting three Cross Rhodes consecutively and retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship.

This seemed like a deja vu of WrestleMania XL where John Cena and The Undertaker had helped Cody against interference of The Rock and his minions to beat Roman Reigns and win the title. But this wasn’t the only incident that made the WWE Universe remember the Grandest Stage of them all. A young Saudi fan reminded us of a statement that Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson had once made about Cody Rhodes before their WrestleMania XL feud.

What did the fan make him say?

The fan kid took his opportunity to talk to Cody Rhodes and made him admit that he is indeed a “crybaby”. After the match backstage, the fan-made him say “Ana Bakayah” in Arabic. It translates to “I’m a crybaby”. Unfortunately, Cody with no knowledge of the foreign language repeated after the fan and made a mockery of himself.

The Undisputed champion was mocked by The Rock during their heated feud on the Road to WrestleMania by calling him a “crybaby”. While The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief were victorious in the tag team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL, it was The American Nightmare who had gotten the last laugh by beating Reigns for the championship on Night 2.

This funny gesture, by the little fan, would give the Brahma Bull some moment of tranquility for sure.

