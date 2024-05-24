Viral Fan Theory Suggests Triple H Tricked The Rock Out of Wrestlemania 40 Main Event Spot

Professional wrestling fans, driven by passion, enthusiasm, and logic, often present wrestling theories that are mind-blowing and seem remarkably true. Recently, on X ( formerly Twitter), a series of posts by a user named Nav went viral, claiming Triple H and Cody Rhodes joined hands to trick The Rock of a main event spot at WrestleMania 40.

The rumor of The Rock's match

On The Pat McAfee Show in September 2023, The Rock shared that the highly anticipated match against Roman Reigns was planned for early 2022. However, due to his movie obligations and hectic schedule, he was unable to compete at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. As a result, WWE considered Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes as potential replacements.

Sami Zayn's involvement in the Bloodline storyline and popularity at that time made sense, but picking Cody was reasonable as well, and WWE chose the latter. While Vince McMahon had his guys such as John Cena or Roman Reigns, as the creative head, Triple H wanted to build his empire around Cody Rhodes.

Winning Royal Rumble 2023, Cody challenged Roman Reigns at the Show of Shows in Hollywood, but he surprisingly lost, leaving many fans disappointed. WON reported that due to Vince McMahon's presence at WrestleMania 40, Hunter couldn't pull the trigger for Cody.

Roman's irregular title defenses post-WrestleMania 39 drew criticism from fans, and then The Rock returned to WWE after four long years. In January this year, The Great One said he wanted to sit at the head of the table, hinting at a feud with Roman Reigns. Even though The Rock dropped the hint, The American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble the same month, pointing toward Roman Reigns after the win.

The fans turned on The Rock

Just as a WrestleMania rematch seemed imminent, Cody dropped a bombshell, revealing that The Rock would face Roman instead of him, which created a huge backlash from the WWE fans. Hunter was aware that The Rock had signed a WWE contract earlier this year but still letting Cody win looked like a deliberate plan to turn the crowd on The Brahma Bull and establish Cody as a greater babyface.

Seeing the negative reaction, The Rock had to turn heel and join The Bloodline. Instead of facing The Tribal Chief to determine the Head of the Table, he joined him. The Rock ended up wrestling in a tag team match instead of the dream match against Roman Reigns. The entire situation appeared to be a well-executed pivot by Cody Rhodes and Triple H that The Final Boss wasn't aware of.

