Why Did WWE Allow Cody Rhodes To Break Rules for Promo on the Rock on Monday Night RAW?

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes went to great lengths in the last episode of Monday Night RAW. Trading his guns on The Rock, Rhodes called him an “assh*le” and a “whining b*tch”. Rhodes even questioned The Rock’s absence from the ring for nearly a decade, and then went on to say, if The Rock had “little d*ck syndrome”.

The Cody fans loved it while The Rock’s fans hated it. However, one cannot say whether the promo was a success or not, because it certainly flouted many rules which wrestlers are bound to follow in WWE.

The Rock’s promo, which had phrases like “drunk and horny” and “drugs and cheap condoms”, did break the PG rules for networks, but The Great One in his clarification said that he always talks from the heart. But in the next promo on RAW, Cody Rhodes went a step ahead and stunned everybody.

Why did WWE allow Cody Rhodes to break the rules?

The question arises if The Rock’s promo had indeed broken the PG rules set for wrestlers, then why did WWE go ahead with Cody Rhodes doing the promo on the same lines. Even though Rhodes was given a promo with less creative freedom, it did have many objectionable words, which had to be beeped on the internet.

The Rock’s segment had irritated a few wrestlers in WWE, and they felt that they could have sold some very good promos, had they been allowed to use certain banned words. Then there was a reference to a memo which was sent to all the wrestlers in the rosters, saying that they couldn’t swear on social media, despite the fact that The Rock was allowed to do so.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the reason why WWE went with Cody Rhodes attacking The Rock verbally is primarily to ensure that he remains the babyface throughout this storyline. There was a perception that The Rock’s promo from the previous SmackDown could have made him the face in the rivalry to the detriment of Rhodes.

What did Meltzer say?

Reacting to the memo, Meltzer said that he doesn’t buy that memo, and it’s ‘bullsh*t’. “No, there was there was a memo, everyone got it. I asked, I go what was the deal? And it’s like, they knew that he [Rhodes] had to come back. But there’s absolutely a memo. I got that from several different guys, been there’s been other reporters who have too. That’s not nothing, no one else is allowed to do that,” Meltzer said.

He further said that Rhodes was given the opportunity to come back on The Rock because they wanted him to stay babyface. Meltzer contended that WWE never wanted Cody to cut a subpar promo on RAW while The Rock’s promo was extremely good.

“And I mean, if he came off badly on this promo and Rock came off so great in Memphis it’s like, that’s not what they want. But he was fine. You know, he’s, he brought his dog in. I mean, it’s like, that’s all it is,” Meltzer said.

Meanwhile, The Rock and Roman Reigns are set to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 6, 2024.

