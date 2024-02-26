Drew McIntyre Leaves WWE Universe in Splits With Hilarious Shot at Cody Rhodes’ Pyro After Elimination Chamber Win

Drew McIntyre is on cloud nine after beating five other men in the Elimination Chamber on February 24. The Scottish Psychopath has now stormed into the main event of WrestleMania 40 to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, the former WWE Universal Champion is not sparing anybody with his taunts. After his Elimination Chamber win, McIntyre made fun of Cody Rhodes, who is an ally of Seth Rollins.

McIntyre made fun of Cody Rhodes’ pyro which is seen after his entry or after he wins any big match. Taking to his X account, McIntyre wrote, “When you beat Cody you also get a portion of his pyro budget.”

In his post, a user wrote, “You deserve this. We prayed for you. You have to do this. Take all the pyro you want.” Another wrote, “Man. Don’t let them take this from you/us. This is the year!.”

Why did McIntyre say that?

McIntyre said so because he beat Cody Rhodes in the last episode of Monday Night RAW. Though the win wasn’t a clean one, as Solo Sikoa made an outside interference, still it recorded McIntyre’s win over Rhodes.

So when he won the Elimination Chamber, and the pyro works were seen inside and outside Perth’s Optus Stadium, McIntyre didn’t waste any time to acknowledge it and later taunted Cody Rhodes for the pyro he got on his entrance.

Advertisement

Cody Rhodes is perhaps the only wrestler in the roster, who gets a huge pyro at his entrance. No other wrestler, even the current WWE Champion, Roman Reigns gets pyro, which Rhodes does.

ALSO READ: Drew McIntyre Makes Big Statement on CM Punk Before WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Will McIntyre be the new World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 40?

By all chance, there is a high probability of Drew McIntyre triumphing over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. McIntyre last won the main event of WrestleMania 36, after decimating Brock Lesnar. However, that was in a closed arena with no fans. Further, his Championship reign was spoiled by The Miz’s Money In The Bank in 2021 at Elimination Chamber.

Now, WrestleMania 40 is his turn and it looks like the company might make the McIntyre Championship once again.

However, the storyline of WWE Undisputed Champion, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes is somewhere connected with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins.

It might happen that Rhodes might enter the match of McIntyre and Rollins, in case the Bloodline enters to give outside help to McIntyre. All the cards will be opened at WrestleMania 40.

ALSO READ: Is Drew McIntyre Planning To Join Hollywood? All We Know About His WWE Career Plans So Far