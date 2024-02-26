Former WWE Universal Champion Makes Bold Statement Against The Rock for Missing Elimination Chamber 2024

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has turned heel in the last leg of his wrestling career. By slapping Cody Rhodes, The Great One has locked horns with the company’s biggest babyface, so much so that the entire WWE crowd has now turned their backs on The Rock despite knowing that this is The Rock’s final WrestleMania.

And as expected, at Elimination Chamber 2024, Cody Rhodes eventually challenged The Rock to a singles match, “anywhere, anytime”. However, The Rock wasn’t there at the venue. The Brahma Bull had said before the pay-per-view that if Cody Rhodes and his “little girlfriend” said anything about The Rock, he would fly to Australia to teach them a lesson. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins did mock The Rock but the Blood Line's newest member, The People’s Champ, didn’t storm into the ring.

And now, a current WWE Superstar and former Champion, Finn Balor has made a serious statement against The Rock, labeling him as a “lazy motherfu**ker”.

Where did Finn Balor say that?

Balor didn’t say so in an interview or on his social media account, he instead told this to a random fan, who happened to run across him at a beach in Australia. Balor, along with Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate were enjoying the beach when a fan asked him, “Is the Rock going to be there at the Elimination Chambers?” To this, Balor said, “No, he’s a lazy motherf***er”.

The fan further asked him, “Is Roman Reigns going to be there ?”, and Balor replied, “No”.

Both The Rock and Roman Reigns were not present at Elimination Chambers, and instead, Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins were present there. At the Grayson Waller Effect Show Rhodes challenged The Rock to a singles match, before facing Roman Reigns. Rollins assured Rhodes that he was there with him, against The Bloodline members.

The Rock answers the challenge on SmackDown

The Rock will answer Cody’s challenge on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Most probably, the match between Cody and The Rock is expected to be held on Night 1, if it takes place. Cody Rhodes is expected to steal the victory against The Rock.

On Night 2, Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, at the main event of WrestleMania 40.

