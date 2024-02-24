Drew McIntyre Makes Big Statement on CM Punk Before WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Former WWE Universal Champion, Drew McIntyre is gearing up for his Elimination Chamber match today at Australia’s Optus Stadium in Perth. However, The Scottish Psychopath, known for his undaunting attitude, has also made a bold statement about former WWE Champion, CM Punk, before his match.

While speaking before his match on SmackDown, McIntyre said that he would win the men's Elimination Chamber match at any cost, and if it didn’t happen, his entire WWE career would be useless as CM Punk’s return.

"If I lose, my entire career is about as useless as CM Punk's return to WWE", McIntyre said, taunting Punk who is out due to an injury he suffered at Royal Rumble 2024.

Why did McIntyre say that?

McIntyre targeted Punk because the former WWE Champion, who had a shocking return to the company in October 2023, couldn’t make big in WWE after that.

According to reports, Punk was scheduled to win the Elimination Chamber event, and then headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 against Seth Rollins and win the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, his tricep injury led the WWE to change plans, and Cody Rhodes was brought in as a challenger to Seth Rollins. Once again, the crowd’s negative reaction to Cody stepping down from the match against Roman Reigns led the WWE to change plans again.

As The Rock turned heel, Cody Rhodes was once again brought into the story of Roman Reigns, CM Punk was out for the next few months, and this is how Drew McIntyre could challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

McIntyre was never in the picture for WrestleMania 40 by the WWE, but now it does appear that he can once again be there at the main event of WrestleMania after four years, and this time in front of more than 70,000 people.



Will McIntyre win the Elimination Chamber match?

There is a huge possibility that Drew McIntyre might win the match today and emerge as the number 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins.

Apart from McIntyre, former WWE Champion, Randy Orton also has a chance to win the Elimination Chamber match today. Things will get clear today as we will know the first main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 today. The other five superstars who will compete today are Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, LA Knight and Logan Paul.

