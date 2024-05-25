Drew McIntyre Makes Bold Statement About His Role In WWE Locker Room: 'I Don't Force My Opinion'

The locker room story of WWE isn’t as great as its shows and pay-per-views. There’s a tremendous level of insecurity, competition, back-biting, and coldness between the wrestlers. And it's been there for decades. Every superstar is for himself in the WWE locker room. It’s like the law of the jungle and the strong survive.

So, recently, former WWE Universal Champion, Drew McIntyre addressed his role in the WWE locker room, and revealed what he thinks about it. The Scottish Psychopath clearly said that he is a quieter leader, and doesn’t force his opinion on others.

What did Drew McIntyre actually say?

While speaking in an interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, McIntyre addressed the question of who’s the leader of the locker room. Replying to this, he said that there is not one specific person who is the leader of the pack but multiple leaders now.

“I think there are a few leaders now, not just one specific person. When someone has been around for a long time, people recognize them as a leader. When I was there with Taker, it was very clear without him saying a word. He carried himself in a way that everyone knew he was the leader,” he said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

He spoke about Roman Reigns, saying that when The Tribal Chief was a leader, he was a full-time leader and also had an aura. “He was cool, in control, and had wrestled at the top level for so long,” McIntyre said about Reigns. But speaking about today’s scenario, he says that there are several people who have taken over the leadership role, and he is one among them.



McIntyre calls himself a quieter leader in the WWE locker room

Describing himself as a quieter leader in the WWE locker room, McIntyre said that he doesn’t force his opinion, unless it’s important. "I’d say I’m a quieter leader. I don’t force my opinion. There’s a few guys I’ll go directly and say, ‘Hey, you need to do this, this, this’ unless it’s genuinely terrible and hurting our show,” he said.

He said that he has been part of the grind, got fired to find himself, and has been part of the independent scene. So, having been part of the old and new ways of the business, he does have advice for people.

But he also said that it’s up to them whether they want to take it or not. “You can take it or leave it because ultimately, you have to find what works for you. I take advice from everyone and keep what works for me, discarding what doesn’t,” he said.

Today, Drew McIntyre is one of the strongest wrestlers in the WWE locker room. His popularity today stands at par with the top wrestlers of the company, like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins. He has scaled his way up to the top of the company, all alone. He is poised to face CM Punk in a high-pitched match at SummerSlam 2024. The official confirmation for the same is awaited, though.

Also Read: Drew McIntyre Reveals If He's Ever Considered Quitting WWE to Join Another Promotion