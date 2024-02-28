Ex-WWE Wrestler Accuses Triple H of Scandal With Former Diva Amid Vince McMahon Sexual Trafficking Allegations

Trigger Warning: The article below mentions rape, sexual trafficking allegations.

The sexual trafficking lawsuit against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has kind of opened a box of revelations, where every former wrestler is coming up with his story regarding the internal affairs of WWE.

Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, recently filed a lawsuit against McMahon, accusing him of raping her and sexually trafficking her to other men to get his business deals.

The allegations came down like a rock on Vince McMahon, who had to resign from the TKO group, WWE’s parent company and the company had to remove him from every public domain associated with WWE.

Now, a former wrestler has come up with a story about a scandal between Triple H and a former WWE female wrestler, Kaitlyn. In a recent podcast, Rene Dupree, a former WWE wrestler, said he knows of a story between Triple H and Kaitlyn but didn’t provide any further details.

What did Rene Dupree say?

In a recent episode on Cafe de Rene, Dupree played a clip from Ryback’s show where he talked about incidents in WWE that have been brushed under the carpet and never discussed.

”They’re getting people to sign NDAs, we’ve both come to terms on the shady things that have happened, and here, take some of your hush money and go away forever. And what they’re finding is there is quite a bit of this. There’s stuff that I have that I have not released. There’s a Kaitlyn and Triple H story out there, there’s a Cena and Alex Riley story out there,” Dupree said.

Dupree then went on to shed his own thoughts on the matter and recalled a time in WWE when he noticed that there was a time in WWE when Triple H and Stephanie McMahon weren’t wearing their wedding rings.

“As far as Kaitlyn and Triple H, when we had Bin on, he always talked about when there’s a time period where Stephanie and Hunter weren’t wearing their wedding rings on television and whatever.”

Was Stephanie McMahon involved with another wrestler?

Dupree talked about a time when he saw that Triple H’s wife, Stephanie McMahon, was involved with one of the wrestlers, who was getting divorced. On top of that, Triple H helped out that wrestler’s wife to pay for the legal cost of the divorce.

“I also have heard of Stephanie being involved with one of the wrestlers and this wrestler getting divorced and actually, Triple H helping his ex-wife pay for legal costs,” he said.

Nevertheless, nobody knows how much substance is in the claims of both these wrestlers, Ryback and Rene Dupree. We certainly cannot judge somebody’s character based on mere rumors and allegations, which are common in this industry. The best is to put out what one knows and says without jumping to conclusions.

Currently, only Vince McMahon stands vindicated for the heinous allegations against him. Ever since these revelations came, McMahon hasn’t spoken out in public and is expected to be gone for a long time.

