‘He’s Literally a Kid’: Triple H Finally Responds to Cody Rhodes Breaking the Throne at AEW Double or Nothing 2019

Triple H has finally opened up on Cody Rhodes breaking the throne at AEW Double or Nothing in 2019. At Double or Nothing, Cody Rhodes got a sledgehammer from beneath the ring and used it to shatter a throne intended to pay tribute to Triple H. It was a moment believed to be a shot at WWE and a clear response to comments made by The Game about All Elite Wrestling during his induction speech at the WWE Hall of Fame. At Double or Nothing 2019, Cody Rhodes made a massive statement by smashing a throne with a sledgehammer, Triple H's signature weapon.

Triple H reacts to Cody Rhodes breaking the throne at AEW Double or Nothing 2019

Triple H and Rhea Ripley recently appeared on Allan & Carly - Hit WA to promote the Elimination Chamber live PPV. During the same, Alan asked The Game about Cody Rhodes. He inquired about the incident when Cody Rhodes smashed the Throne with a sledgehammer at AEW Double or Nothing 2019 and asked how did The Game feel about it.

Triple H said, “I laughed about it then.” He continued, “People make that stuff out to be so much more than it is. If I was in his shoes, I'd have done the same thing. And it's one of the things that I love about Cody is, I watched Cody go from being a kid in this business, and I don't mean that as disrespectful. He's literally a kid."

Advertisement

Dusty Rhodes ‘was in some way a mentor’ to Triple H

Triple H just didn’t stop there after talking about Cody Rhodes. He paid his homage to the late legend and Cody Rhodes’ father Dusty Rhodes. He spoke about how important Dusty Rhodes was during the developmental days of WWE NXT. Also, he respects Cody Rhodes for what he became after leaving WWE.

Triple H added, “His dad was in some way a mentor to me. We started NXT together. He was a big part of that system, I learned a lot from Dusty and sort of sitting under his learning tree as well. We had a wonderful partnership. And to see him grow from literally this kid to coming in, trying to find his way in the business, and come out of his dad's shadow which was monumental. Then gambling on himself to go find himself and find who he was."

Meanwhile, now, Cody Rhodes is all ready to headline WrestleMania 40 against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Will Cody Rhodes be able to “finish his story”? Only time will tell that.

ALSO READ: Former WWE Star Says Cody Rhodes No Match for The Rock on the Mic; Only THESE Two Stars Can Handle Him