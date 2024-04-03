‘Glad You’re Leaving’: Kim Mulkey Opens Up About Handshake Line Wish for Caitlin Clark After Historic Performance

Caitlin Clark had a historic performance on the game night as she broke the record for most points ever by an NCAA player(men and women combined).

After the Iowa Hawkeyes rammed down the good looking LSU Tigers to reach the Final Four, the head coach for the Tiger, Kim Mulkey, went all praises for Clark.

While complementing Iowa's star performer and opening up about what she told Clark at the handshake line, Kim said, " What did I say to her?

“I said, ‘I sure am glad you’re leaving. Girl, you’re something else. Never seen anything like it."

However, the praise was a well deserved one as Caitlin Clark has been the driving force for Iowa throughout the tournament. She had 41 points to her name against the Tigers to lead the team to 94-87 win.

Caitlin Clark Might Have a Major Breakout in 3-Point Contest

As reported by Fox Sports, if it turns out to be happening anytime soon, Caitlin could possibly see a major breakout in the 3-point contest for the next All-Star Weekend.

The report hints at a possible 3-point competition happening on the NBA All-Star Weekend in 2025 where Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will take on Warriors' Klay Thompson and Caitlin Clark.

It was not only in the reports, shortly after the game was over, Sabrina herself quoted about collaborating with Clark. She said, "This was so authentic for the both of us to be here."

"Obviously, very thankful to kind of make this dream that we both had a possibility, and knowing that it's changed the landscape of how people are going to view what we're doing, and we're very excited to see what the future has to hold with more people having the opportunity to do stuff like this," she added.

