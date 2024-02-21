Former WWE Star Says Cody Rhodes No Match for The Rock on the Mic; Only THESE Two Stars Can Handle Him

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one rare WWE superstar who can even pull the crowd into a villainous role. ‘The Brahma Bull’ showed his mic skills in 1998 when he took a heel turn and received enormous love from the crowd. The Rock is back in his heel avatar in 2024, and is ripping off his opponents, basically Cody Rhodes for being a bane in his match against Roman Reigns.

A former WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray feels that Cody Rhodes is no match to The Rock even as a babyface, and will get destroyed by The Great One on the mic. While speaking at the latest edition of the Busted Open Radio Podcast, Ray said that the last thing Cody Rhodes should do is to match The Rock on the mic. He said that it's not that Cody is not good on the mic, but The Rock is much ahead of him in it.

“The way Cody defeats The Rock, if The Rock becomes entirely too entertaining. And it's coming over the top of Cody. The last thing Cody should do is to try to match The Rock on the mic. It's not happening. Rocky will absolutely destroy Cody on the mic. That's not because Cody's not good on the mic, it's just that it's The Rock and he's superior," Bully Ray said.

Who can match The Rock on the mic?

As per Ray, only John Cena and CM Punk are the two wrestlers who can match The Rock. John Cena and The Rock wrestled in two back-to-back WrestleManias in 2012 and 2013.

At WrestleMania 28, The Rock defeated Cena in a historic main event, while in the next WrestleMania 29, Cena bettered The Rock, winning the WWE Championship from The Great One.

However, before the match, the subsequent promos both of them shot, were highly successful, as Cena showed impressive mic skills and was able to counter The Rock’s jibes.

Same goes for CM Punk who faced The Rock at Royal Rumble 2013. Punk though was defeated but his subsequent jibes against The Rock even after the match, have managed to pull the people’s reaction.

In fact, CM Punk and John Cena have been one of the greatest wrestlers not just inside the ring, but also on the mic.

Will Cody Rhodes face The Rock at WrestleMania 40?

Rhodes in a recent SmackDown episode revealed that he was indeed going to exact revenge against The Rock for the slap he got from him, at the press meet of WrestleMania 40 in Las Vegas.

Rhodes said that before squaring off against Roman Reigns, he will make sure he faces The Rock at WrestleMania 40. So, for Night One, there can be The Rock vs Cody Rhodes, which Rhodes might win and on Night 2, Rhodes can beat Roman Reigns to ultimately win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, and ‘finish his story’.

WrestleMania 40 will take place on April 7 and April 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will be the main event of Night 2.

