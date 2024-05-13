Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1288: The episode starts with Armaan and Sanjay arguing about the clause in the divorce papers. Armaan refuses to lie in the court to get rid of Abhira. He says he is ready to wait three months for them to mutually separate, and Abhira will also complete her studies in three months.

On the other hand, Dadi Sa asks Abhira to forget everything and think about what Armaan did for her. She asks if she can’t give a false testimony for his sake. She laughs and says they will talk about her mom. Abhira reminds her that she promised she wouldn’t say anything wrong about her mom. Dadi asks her to think of her mother’s dream of seeing her as a successful lawyer, and she is getting burdened in the house with relationships around her.

Kaveri takes out a checkbook and says all the cheques are signed. Abhira can accept it and live the life of her dreams, run a firm, go abroad, and live lavishly. She asks her to give false testimony in court.

Krish gives money to Sanjay and says it's for his phone, as a few days back, Krish broke Saanjay's phone. Sanjay says he has earned a little money and wants to show off to Sanjay. He warns him not to come crying to him once the money is exhausted. Sanjay leaves. Krish gets a phone call, and his friend reminds him to pay the fees in two days. Krish gets worried.

Ruhi makes custard at night. Vidya comes and asks her why she is in the kitchen so late. Ruhi says she was making custard for everyone. Vidya says she should have taken Manisha and her help. Ruhi says she will be glad when everyone smiles and eats the custard she made the next day. Vidya asks her why she doesn’t want to work for a career like Abhira and Charu.

Ruhi says she saw her matashree working round the clock and was the best doctor. But she missed her, so when she lost her, she decided she would dedicate all her time to her family. She tears up, and Vidya hugs her. She promises Ruhi that she will never let her leave this family. Ruhi says she will join Manish's business again once Armaan and Abhira’s issue is sorted out.

Krish goes to Kajal and asks for some money. Kajal reminds her that Dadi sa had stated Krish wouldn’t get any financial help from the family if he chose any career other than law. He refuses to give him any money. Krish gets angry and leaves. Sanjay comes and asks Kajal about it. She tells him that Krish is asking for money.

Abhira thinks to herself that Armaan was right; the decision should be theirs. Armaan comes, and she falls in his arms. He says they should sit and talk. She nodded and said she was going to speak to him. Madhav falls. Abhira and Armaan rush to his room.

They see Vidya caring for him. Dadi also goes there. Abhira stops Armaan from going ahead. Vidya tries to help Madhav to walk. He says he is fine and has the habit of being alone, so he doesn’t need anyone’s help. He tries to walk out of the door. Kaveri says he should not climb stairs in this condition, and it makes him sleep in the room for the night.

Abhira goes to the kitchen and thinks of how Ruhi stopped her from entering it. Armaan comes, and she asks for his help to get water. He takes her to the kitchen. She says he looks happy. He says dad has returned to mum’s room, and even Dadi sa also said something about their matter for the first time today, so he is happy.

He opens the refrigerator to get water for her. He sees the custard bowls. He looks for Abhira’s bowl but doesn’t see one. Abhira says she is not hungry. Armaan says she can share it with him and offers her a spoon. Abhira asked what he was going to say earlier. He says Sanjay was asking him to lie in court, but he refused. He also adds that he married Abhira by wish and won’t make fun of their relationship in front of the world.

Abhira says this marriage is false; everyone will get them divorced one way or the other. He says it's their relationship; they won’t get under pressure and will decide when to get a divorce. Abhira sees Dadi outside the kitchen.

Abhira cries and talks to Akshara. She checks the diary. She reads it and cries. She recalls Ruhi, Dadi, and everyone’s words. She cries and opens her eyes. The episode ends here.

