14-time Grammy Award winner, Taylor Swift is famous for delivering musical hit songs that narrate stories about the ups and downs of her past relationships. Taylor shares her feelings of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery through her music.

Currently, Taylor Swift is in a high-flying adorable romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. And, the Swifties are already predicting that Taylor might drop new songs inspired by her romance with Travis Kelce.

Now, a US Weekly insider has revealed that Taylor Swift has indeed composed songs for the Super Bowl LVIII champion. However, the lyrics are deeply personal and it's uncertain whether the public will get to experience them.

"Taylor has already written songs about Travis [Kelce]. She's written at least two songs. They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him," an insider shared with US Weekly.

Clearly, it is sad news for the fans of Travis and Taylor’s relationship. The Love Story singer is letting go of the opportunity to turn songs written for Travis Kelce into chart-topping hits.

Taylor Swift’s lyrics change for beau Travis Kelce

Two months after going public with her relationship with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift dedicated a surprising lyric change for boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

During Swift's Eras Tour in Buenos Aires on November 12, 2023, Swift altered the lyrics of her song Karma.

Changed: "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

Original lyrics: "Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me."

Taylor Swift once again pulled off a similar move during her performance at Accor Stadium in Sydney on February 23, 2024.

She sang: "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me" instead of the original lyrics, "Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me".

Two evident Taylor Swift's chart-topping songs that were hinted at her exes

Style:

Style by Taylor Swift from her 2014 album 1989 is one of the popular songs by Taylor Swit. Well, rumor has it that it's about her relationship with Harry Styles who she dated between 2012 and 2013. So, Style is Taylor's musical diary entry about the pair's on-again, off-again romance.

Dear John:

Dear John is a song by Taylor Swift from her album Speak Now (2010). It is thought to be about her short-lived affair with John Mayer. The two were an item from late 2009 to early 2010.

The song lyrics read, "Don't you think nineteen is too young / To be played by your dark twisted games / When I loved you so?".

In a Rolling Stone interview from June 2012, Mayer shared how the song left him feeling embarrassed. He even called Taylor's songwriting "cheap."

Last year, when Taylor released the 'Taylor's Version' of Dear John, it triggered the John Mayer conversation once again.

And, during a tour stop at Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium for her Eras Tour, Taylor decided to bring back Dear John. It is a song that she hadn't performed live since 2012.

Before singing the song, Taylor Swift made an eyebrow-raising plea and said, "I'm 33 now, and I really don't care about stuff from when I was 19. I'm releasing this album not so you can defend me on the internet against someone you think I wrote a song about ages ago. Just want you to know that."

Taylor Swift released a new version of Dear John (Taylor's Version) on July 7, 2023.