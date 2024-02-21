Lionel Messi Vs Diego Maradona? Argentina’s President Weighs In On Country’s Greatest With Bold Claim

The President of Argentina, Javier Milei, feels Inter Miami's Lionel Messi is a better soccer player than his countryman and senior Diego Maradona. Milei, who became President in December last year, ventured to take sides in the continuing argument between the South American country's two most prominent legendary status personalities.

Javier Milei started by acknowledging Messi as the GOAT of the game. Speaking with La Nación Más, he said, “Messi is the greatest player of all time, he’s outrageous. There’s an article out there titled ‘Messi is impossible’ which outlines how he’s the best at every single aspect of the game. He’s a phenomenon.”

Argentina's President has never talked to Lionel Messi

The Argentinian President has never talked to Lionel Messi. He said, “I’ve never had the chance to talk to him. I’d like to, it must be interesting. It would be a chance to speak to the most important Argentine in the world.”

Milei added by saying he has had a chance to talk to even the Pope but didn’t get a chance to have a chat with the GOAT. He added, “I’ve spoken to the Pope, to Queen Máxima of the Netherlands...maybe I’ll be lucky and get to talk to Messi.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Ronaldinho Put THESE Three Players Over Lionel Messi In GOAT Debate

Lionel Messi will have a busy schedule ahead as he will be playing his first full season with the MLS team alongside his ex-barca players, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alaba, and Sergio Busquets. Lionel Messi is always part of the GOAT debate in football. The 36-year-old led Argentina to a World Cup victory. It took 36 years for Argentina to bring back the glory.

The discussion about the best-ever Argentine, and arguably the greatest-ever player, will definitely continue. Milei has an obvious winner, while others don't. One thing is certain: Maradona and Messi will always have a special place in the hearts of Argentine soccer fans, having captained and led the national team to World Cup titles in 1986 and 2022, respectively.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has huge respect for the Argentine legend. Messi grew up idolizing Maradona. Over the years, it became clear that, despite their opposing personalities, there was mutual respect, if not 'friendship'.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Reportedly Donates 8th Ballon D'or To Barcelona Museum For This Heartwarming Reason