Maryse Pens Down Heartfelt Message for Brandi Rhodes After Calling Her as an Inspiration

Maryse has emerged as one of the most enthralling female WWE superstars of all time. After the culmination of her in-ring career, which included multiple sporadic appearances, Maryse chose to step aside from the squared circle to focus on her family life, comprising her husband and fellow WWE superstar, The Miz, and her two daughters, Monroe and Madison.

However, things took an unexpected turn for the former WWE Divas champion after she announced that she was diagnosed with a pre-cancerous condition in March. Despite a major setback, Maryse chose to remain positive and underwent successful surgery to become tumor-free.

Moreover, the star of Miz and Mrs recently made her comeback to the gym where she was spotted in an intense workout that Maryse has planned to make a regular thing as mentioned on her Instagram story. She said “Back in the gym!!! Not being able to be in it for so many months!!! So now… we are making it an everyday rendez-vous.”

Maryse's medical journey was not only a battlefield that she conquered but also served as an inspiration for another former WWE superstar, Brandi Rhodes to seek assistance for a medical issue she had been dealing with herself and underwent procedure for the same.

Why did Brandi Rhodes have to get surgery done?

In a recent post on her official X account, Brandi Rhodes revealed that after dealing with pain for nearly three years, she got her medical examination done and was diagnosed with stage four endometriosis.

The wife of top WWE star, Cody Rhodes, encouraged women to seek guidance for their health and cited Maryse opening up about her own story as an inspiration for her medical treatment. Furthermore, she also credited her husband, Cody for being a strong pillar of strength for her in this difficult time.



Maryse shared a heartfelt message for Brandi Rhodes after being cited as an inspiration by her

After Brandi Rhodes labeled Maryse as a crucial part of her medical journey and for getting aid for her diagnosis, the former WWE superstar shared her own heartfelt message for Rhodes.

Maryse took to her Instagram story to express gratitude that her story reached a lot of people who were ignored by their medical experts including Brandi Rhodes which inspired her to advocate for getting the right treatment, believing it to be the right thing to do, despite some initial hesitation.

Moreover, she concluded her statement by vowing to continue helping other women to take care of their health and well-being. She said “I’ve heard similar stories of women who have felt ignored by their doctors and @thebrandirhodes is amongst them. I am touched that my post reached her and encouraged her to advocate for her health and encourage every woman to keep advocating for yours.”

Therefore, Maryse, with her story, has not only proven to be the star of the squared circle but also a true inspiration and model for people across the world who want to make it a better place.

