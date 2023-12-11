Rob Gronkowski answers if he and Tom Brady can beat Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in a fight

Tom Brady's former Tampa Bay teammate thinks that he and Brady can beat the current popular duo Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes in a fistfight.

If winning the Super Bowl wasn't enough, Rob Gronkowski has boldly claimed he and Tom Brady could take current fan favorites Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes in a showdown.

Rob Gronkowski on him and Tom Brady in a fight against Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

Rob Gronkowski is a former tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and recently appeared on the Dan Patrick Show.

During his time at the Dan Patrick Show, the former NFL player made an interesting statement. Rob said that he and former teammate Tom Brady can take down Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

"I think we'll take them down, I think we'll win," the former tight end had said about the current Chiefs' tight end and star quarterback.

But if we look at the details - is it possible that the former duo can beat the current duo? On paper, Rob and Travis match evenly, at least physically.

Both of them are 34 years old, but Gronkowski has one physical advantage - him being one inch taller and 15 pounds heavier than Travis Kelce.

But again, Travis is in playing shape and it's been a long time since Rob retired. Almost two years.

Now, talking about Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, the NFL legend is 18 years older than the Chiefs' quarterback. However, both of them are listed the same in weight.

Interestingly, the former tight end believes the former Tampa Bay quarterback brings more physical endurance to the table.

"I've seen some crazy, crazy highlights of Tom Brady when he was 24 years old, 25, and he absolutely go lit up harder than any quarterback I've ever seen in my life. And he got up every single time, so you got to give him that credit," Rob said, talking about Tom Brady's fitness.

According to Gronkowski, Tom Brady is the strongest among the four because of the fact that he played in that era of the NFL when it was more physically punishing for the quarterback.

This is what made Brady tough, with the strength still remaining intact. What's your take on this? If Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were to fight one another, who do you think would win?

