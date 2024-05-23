The 77th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France, and the prestigious event has seen many renowned personalities from across the world walk the red carpet.

Many Indian artists have also graced the film festival, among whom many made their debut. Talking about television personalities, Avneet Kaur is the recent starlet to mark her presence at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.

Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari launch poster of their upcoming film, Love in Vietnam

Just an hour back, on May 23, Avneet Kaur shared the poster of her film on social media. It marks a significant milestone in her career as it is the first film to be produced by the India-Vitnam collaboration. It also makes it the actress’ first international film.

In a separate post, Shantanu Maheshwari also uploaded the poster featuring him and wrote, "Thrilled to unveil the first look of our film #LoveInVietnam at Cannes! I’m excited to finally be able to share this, our groundbreaking India-Vietnam collaboration!"

Check out Avneet Kaur’s post below:

About Love in Vietnam

Along with the post, Avneet wrote in the caption, “Proud to launch the first look of ‘#LoveInVietnam’ at Cannes! This is the first India-Vietnam collaboration and I couldn’t be happier sharing this with you’ll!”

Talking about the film, it is written and directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, and produced by Omung Kumar, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Captain Rahul Bali, and Abhishek Ankur. It is co-produced by Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid, Samten Hills, and Associate Producer Vikas Sharma.

The netizens went berserk last evening as Avneet Kaur teased them with a hint of something big coming soon. Without talking about her film and the Cannes Film Festival, she dropped a series of pictures of her getting ready.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Don’t know how to express this feeling. I’m feeling like I’m living in a dream! I’m blessed, grateful and feeling on top of the world! You have no idea what you’re about to witness #staytuned"

Talking about Avneet Kaur's career, the actress starred in TV serials, namely, Meri Maa, Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain, Savitri - Ek Prem Kahani, among others. She also participated in many dance-based reality shows.

