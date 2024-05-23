Salman Khan recalls getting teary-eyed during Maine Pyar Kiya’s Kabootar Ja Ja shoot: ‘I’d imagine Jackie Shroff or Anil Kapoor in those roles, but…’

Superstar Salman Khan stands as the paramount icon in the nation. Garnering a fervent global fanbase, he reigns as a luminary of the masses. Although now hailed as the preeminent superstar of the present era, his entry into the film industry traces back to 1988, when he debuted in a supporting role in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi.

However, it was his role in Sooraj Barjatya's 1989 creation, Maine Pyar Kiya, that marked the genesis of his ascension to stardom. Recently, he recalled a scene from Maine Pyar Kiya that brought tears to his eyes.

Salman Khan recently shared insights into filming the iconic song Kabootar Ja Ja, a pivotal moment that crystallized his potential as a lead actor. In an interview with Hello! Indo-Arabia, Salman said, “I was about 18 years old, and there was a truly memorable moment during the shoot for the song Kabootar Ja Ja Ja when I suddenly knew that this was the role for me.”

He further added, “During several narrations, I’d imagine Jackie Shroff or Anil Kapoor in those roles, but I could never actually see myself doing big films. That moment was the first time I really felt, ‘Yes, I can do this’. I had tears in my eyes.”

Salman Khan had written an open letter to his fans, conveying heartfelt appreciation to all after the success of the film. He penned, "Here is a little something I want you guys to know about me. Firstly, I have to thank you for accepting me and for being my fans. I am doing and concentrating on good scripts to the best of my judgment because I know that whatever I do now will be compared to Maine Pyaar Kiya."

The Tiger 3 actor further urged his fans to find reassurance whenever they come across a film announcement featuring him, assuring them it will be a 'good film', with his commitment at 100 percent. He also acknowledged his fans' enduring support, recognizing that if their love ever waned, so would his career, as their viewership is integral to his success.

Salman Khan was chosen by the Rajshris for the main role in Maine Pyar Kiya after numerous auditions. Alongside him, the film featured newcomer Bhagyashree. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Maine Pyar Kiya hit screens in December 1989 and garnered immense affection from audiences, propelling Salman to superstardom.

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. He will next be seen in Sikandar, slated for release on Eid next year.