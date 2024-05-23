Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aahana Kumra, Shruti Seth and more react to viral post slamming trolls for shaming Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy

Deepika Padukone had left her fans pleasantly surprised after she announced her first pregnancy with hubby Ranveer Singh. The actress since then has kept it quite low ley and has not made several appearances flaunting her bump.

Recently, the actress stepped out to cast her vote during the Lok Sabha Election 2024 flaunting her cute bump. But after this appearance, many netizens trolled her and even went on to call her bump fake. Renowned journalist Faye D’Souza slammed the trolls in her recent post, and many came echoed her strong sentiment. One of the names was Alia Bhatt.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Faye D’Souza shared her strong opinion against those trolling Deepika Padukone. In her post, she asked everyone to behave and stated that the actress just stepped out to cast her vote and do her democratic duty. She also said that the actress did not ask for their feedback on her pregnancy.

This post has been liked by Alia Bhatt, her mother Soni Razdan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, and others. Shruti Seth took to the comments section and wrote "Luckily @deepikapadukone is too busy to take over the world to give a damn! she's walking all over their damn opinion." Ahana Kumra also commented, "Good on you Faye."

On May 20, Lok Sabha Election 2024 was held in Mumbai and we saw almost every Bollywood celebrity coming out to cast their vote. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone too were amongst the ones who stepped out to vote. The actress looked lovely in an oversized white shirt that she paired with denim and tied her hair in a ponytail. The way Simmba star was holding her and supporting her and the way she was holding her bump caught everyone’s attention.

Advertisement

Check it out:

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is currently busy with her upcoming blockbuster Singham Again, wherein she portrays the character of Lady Singham. This film marks the third installment of the Singham franchise and the fifth addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The film will also star Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Apart from this, the actress has the Pan India film Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Currently, she is enjoying her pregnancy and seems to have taken a break from work.