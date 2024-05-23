Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7: Will Reno and Furuhashi Survive Kaiju No. 9? Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

With a thrilling new story arc underway, Kaiju No. 8 will be captivating audiences with a perfect blend of action and narrative depth in its upcoming Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7. With Reno and Furuhashi facing the monstrous Kaiju No. 9, don’t miss the upcoming episode to find out their fate. Keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot and more.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7 will be released on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. This translates to a daytime release the same day around 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 2:00 pm GMT. However, keep in mind that the exact release time can vary depending due to time zone differences.

Internationally, fans can watch the latest episodes of the anime on various platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. However, the availability of the episode may differ depending on your region.

In Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7, fans can anticipate a tense continuation of the events set in motion by the cliffhanger ending of the previous episode. The immediate aftermath of Reno and Furuhashi's encounter with the mysterious Kaiju No. 9 will likely be revealed, especially in regards to whether or not they survive.

As the series remains in its early stages, the identity and motives of Kaiju No. 9 remain shrouded in mystery, leaving room for speculation and uncertainty. However, given the creature’s obsession with Kaiju and making them stronger, it can be ascertained that Kaiju No. 9 wishes to eliminate mankind. We should see more of its motivations revealed in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7.

Advertisement

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 6 is titled Sagamihara Neutralization Operation at Daybreak, and picks up where the previous episode left off as Kafka's squad begins their first mission. The episode opens with Mina and the leaders discussing the raid on the Kaiju that had appeared, and how to deploy each team. Kafka’s squad of rookies is dispatched, and on the ride there Kafka almost pukes from nervousness.

The Hoshina platoon reaches the Kaiju, a humongous fungus-like Honju capable of reproducing and creating smaller Yoju. Vice-captain Hoshina informs the platoon that they were the last line of defense, and the squad begins taking down the Yoju. Kafka, falling behind, uses his keen understanding of Kaiju biology to identify the vulnerabilities of the Yoju. After informing the Vice-captain of his findings, Kafka takes to eliminating the remaining Yoju spores.

Amidst the chaos of battle in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 6, Mina arrives at the sniper location and dispatches the Honju with a powerful firearm using 96% of her suit’s combat power. Her immense power serves as a stark reminder to Kafka of the vast gap between his current abilities and the level necessary to truly stand beside her. Hoshina approaches Kafka and tells him of this, and displays his remarkable powers as well.

Advertisement

Undeterred, Kafka remains resolute in his decision to stand by her side. The Honju’s body then erupts with an army of Yoju, scattering in all directions. The squad presses on, engaging the remaining Yoju with unwavering determination. As the fatigue begins to set in for many of the new recruits, they persist in their efforts, gradually diminishing the Kaiju's numbers.

As the squads fight, Hoshina observes the recruits, and tells Okonogi over the comms that Kikoru and Reno are the only ones capable of becoming Captains. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 6 concludes just as victory seems within reach, where Reno and Furuhashi encounter the humanoid Kaiju, Kaiju No. 9, who appears to be investigating the demise of his kin.

For more updates on Kaiju No. 9’s intentions in the Kaiju No. 8 anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.