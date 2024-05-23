My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Aoyama’s betrayal has shaken U.A. to its core, and Class 1-A must now find a way to turn this plot into a miracle. With Deku unwilling to let go of Aoyama, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4 is set to be just as emotionally-charged as the last. Don’t miss the upcoming episode and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more here.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Season 7: Here is How Anime Played Toru Hagakure's Reveal Scene; Explained

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4: release date and where to watch

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4 is scheduled to release on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST, according to the official site. Keep in mind that the exact release time can vary depending on individual time zones.

Japanese viewers can catch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4 on local networks such as Nippon TV and other affiliated channels. Internationally, the episode will be available for streaming on platforms such as Crunchyroll and Netflix.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3: Anime Compared To Manga; All Similarities & Differences Explored

Advertisement

Expected plot of My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4

In My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4, titled The Story of How We All Became Heroes, fans can expect to see another emotionally charged and action-packed episode. With Aoyama now revealed as the U.A. traitor, Deku's unwavering empathy and belief in his friend will likely be focus as Class 1-A deals with the aftermath of Aoyama's betrayal.

Given the title of the episode, fans can also expect the students of Class 1-A’s backstories to be revealed. As they contemplate ways to turn the tables on the League Of Villains by leveraging their knowledge of Aoyama against them, the class will likely develop some counter-strategies in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Season 7: Where Will This Season End Off? Potential Conclusion Chapter & Arc

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3 recap

Titled Villain, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3 starts amidst the rigorous training sessions. Hagakure becomes concerned about Aoyama's absence and his recent despondency. Determined to uplift him, she ventures into the woods to find him. There, she accidentally eavesdrops on a secret conversation between Aoyama and his parents.

To her astonishment, Hagakure discovers that Aoyama is the traitor who previously leaked information about U.A. to the League of Villains. Realizing the gravity of the situation, Hagakure fetches Izuku to listen in. They learn that Aoyama, born Quirkless, had been coerced into working for All For One after being given a Quirk. Aoyama's actions stemmed from his guilt and a desperate need to protect his parents.

When confronted by Izuku, Aoyama, overwhelmed by his emotions, launches an attack. Hagakure intervenes, using her Quirk to deflect the assault and, in the process, briefly reveals her face for the first time. She then scolds Aoyama for endangering everyone, creating a diversion that allows Izuku to restrain both Aoyama and his parents in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Season 7: What Is New Order? Powers, Strengths & Quirk Limitations Explained

The truth regarding Aoyama's betrayal shocks everyone, but they remain empathetic towards him, understanding that his actions were not driven by malice. Nevertheless, his bretrayal adds significant strain to their already precarious situation.

Advertisement

In My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3, during a strategic discussion about how Aoyama communicated with All For One, Midoriya has an epiphany. He proposes that Aoyama could now be pivotal in their plan to defeat All For One. By using Aoyama to lure All For One into a trap, they could potentially gain the upper hand and face him and Shigaraki on their own terms.

For more updates on the battle against the League Of Villains in My Hero Academia Season 7, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: 5 Things You Should Know Before Watching My Hero Academia Season 7