Bae Suzy to lead upcoming novel-based romance film 7 O'clock Luncheon for the Broken Hearted; reports

Bae Suzy has been offered a role in the upcoming romance drama 7 O'clock Luncheon for the Broken Hearted, as suggested by recent reports. The idol-turned-actor has impressed with her performances in several hit projects like Start Up and While You Were Sleeping. She will be appearing in the roles in the much-anticipated science fiction film Wonderland and fantasy romance drama All The Love You Wish For.

Bae Suzy to star in 7 O'clock Luncheon for the Broken Hearted

According to reports on May 23, Bae Suzy is in talks to join the cast of the romance film 7 O'clock Luncheon for the Broken Hearted. The film is being directed by Lim Soen Ae who is also known for An Old Lady and Ms Apocalypse. The story is based on the novel by Baek Young Ok. The plot revolves around three people who are going through a heartbreak. They gather at a restaurant to exchange stories and heal together. Bae Suzy has been offered the role of Yoon Sa Gang, a woman who falls in love with a married man.

More about Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy is a former member of the girl group Miss A. She made her debut as an actor in 2011 with the series Dream High. She has taken the lead in hit series like Start Up, Doona, While You Were Sleeping and more.

The actress will be appearing in the lead role in the science fiction film Wonderland along with Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Gong Yoo and more which is set to hit South Korean theatres on June 5.

Her highly anticipated fantasy romance comedy All The Love You Wish For will be released later in 2024 and will be streaming on Netflix. Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy reunited after 8 years for this project. They have also previously worked on the romance melodrama Uncontrollably Fond.

