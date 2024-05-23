It has been almost a month since Arti Singh got hitched to her businessman boyfriend, Dipak Chauhan. From her pre-wedding festivities to her wedding pictures, the actress has been sharing them all on her social media, treating fans.

Recently, Arti dropped a beautiful clip from her sangeet ceremony which had her mother dancing delightedly. Now, the Bigg Boss 13 fame has posted another dance clip from her sangeet night, but this time, it features her friends dancing their hearts out.

Posting the video, the newlywed actress penned a heartfelt note and mentioned how her friends are like family to her. Arti also extended gratitude towards them.

Taking to Instagram, Arti Singh shared a clip and highlighted how her friends have always been there for her. The Waaris actress went on to add that they provide her mental strength without asking for it.

The caption of the video read, "My friends who are not only friends but my family. From standing out side the operation theatre full day and standing by me Through every thick and thin and then performing for my wedding. U hv given me mental emotional support without even asking. giving me surprise.. thank u everything. Mere hum 9 9 hain. I love u all."

The clip showed Arti's friends dancing with excitement and delight during the fun-filled night. As they performed, the ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant enjoyed watching them shake their legs, adding more fun to the evening. Besides this, her friends also prepared a performance on an emotional track, but meanwhile, they quipped, "Arti rone walon mein se nahi, rulane walon mein se hai (Aarti is not one to cry but is one to make you cry)."

Advertisement

As soon as Arti Singh dropped the video on her Instagram, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. One of the netizens wrote, "Together forever best friends best performance all of you and congratulations arti ma'am."

A friend of Arti commented, "Together forever love you di we were more than happy to make your special day even more special with our bit." Her other friend expressed, "I was more happy to see ur dance performance , genuinely mind blowing."

Arti Singh tied the knot with Dipak on April 25 at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. Their wedding ceremony and pre-wedding festivities grabbed many eyeballs. The actress kept her social media family updated by sharing several glimpses of her special day. Before her big day, Arti visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple to seek blessings before the beginning of the new chapter of her life.

On April 22, the couple organized their haldi ceremony. The duo celebrated their happiness by surrounding themselves with their family members and close friends. Arti's brother, Krushna Abhishek, and sister-in-law, Kashmera Shah, danced their heart out at the ceremony.

Advertisement

Coming to the grand sangeet ceremony, celebs such as Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Yuvika Chaudhary, Karan Singh Grover and more marked their attendance. Before the star-studded sangeet, Arti's mehendi ceremony was held at the same location.

Speaking of Arti Singh's career, the actress rose to fame with her participation in Bigg Boss 13. She has been a part of several shows like Uttaran, Shravani, and many more.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!