'She Wants Attention': Kayla Nicole's Social Media Activity Involving Travis Kelce And His Family Sparks Outrage

Travis Kelce is happily dating Taylor Swift right now, but with ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole trying to put her nose between Kelce and his family she is again finding herself in the wrong position. Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole had a very public breakup which led to both of them leaving each other in the end.

Kayla can be seen liking and commenting on Travis Kelce and his family’s pictures on social media. Recently Kayla commented on Travis Kelce's sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce's most recent Instagram post to express her condolence for the demise of Kylie's dog, Winnie. Not only that she can be seen liking almost all the posts put by the Kelce family and then fans were easy to speculate. A fan on Reddit posted how during the breakup Kayla wanted to protect “her peace”, but now she wants to keep herself around Kelce's family.

The fan wrote in his caption, “Just posted this in her Reddit, idk if it’s all been posted here. Totally makes sense for her to like a few things ab Jason’s retirement since she knew him for a lot of his career but why is she putting her name next to things ab Travis?? All ab protecting her peace but then inserts herself again and again”

Advertisement

https://publish.reddit.com/embed?url=https://www.reddit.com/r/WivesofNFL/comments/1bicos6/kn_likes/

Fans think Kayla Nicole just wants “the attention”

Fans were easy to speculate how Nicole kept herself close to the Kelce family after the breakup and one fan found it “odd” how all Kelce family photos had Kayla Nicole’s like.

The fan wrote, “This is the "like" that made me pause. I mean all of the insta likes regarding the Kelce family have been odd (I certainly would not be doing the same), but this one seemed a little too close to home? I understand that you can care and show support for your exes, but this is the same girl who claimed she was heartbroken like 2 months ago. Like you don't go from that to this if you're doing it from a healthy place. Feelings take time to process and recover from.”

https://publish.reddit.com/embed?url=https://www.reddit.com/r/WivesofNFL/comments/1bicos6/comment/kvjokmn/

Another fan thinks “she wants the attention”. The fan wrote, “The only explanation is that she wants the attention that it brings her. There’s no other reason for this. Maybe we should just stop giving her the attention and ignore her?”

https://publish.reddit.com/embed?url=https://www.reddit.com/r/WivesofNFL/comments/1bicos6/comment/kvjqoad/

More fans had more things, but this one fan found the whole situation “weird”. This fan wrote, “People will defend her saying that she dated him for 5 years and she still loves that family. But deep down they know all of this is weird and she is doing this to get attention. And it's working wonderfully. I want to know what TK really thinks of her now.”

https://publish.reddit.com/embed?url=https://www.reddit.com/r/WivesofNFL/comments/1bicos6/comment/kvjj3ay/

Kayla is a sports journalist who dated the Kansas City Chiefs star from 2017 to 2022. Kayla has already spoken out about the public scrutiny she has faced since Travis began dating Taylor, whose devoted fan base has been accused of putting the two women against one another.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift’s Alleged Investment In BF Travis Kelce’s Fashion Makeover Will Blow Your Mind