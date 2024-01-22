Top 10 longest title reigns of any championship in WWE history: Where does Roman Reigns rank?

There’s a saying that, ‘No matter how far you go in life, there will always be someone ahead of you’. This adage stands true for current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns who has a record for holding the title belt for 1,240 days and still counting.

The achievement is great, but then, it doesn’t cement Roman Reigns as the longest title belt holder in WWE’s history. There are others too. And Roman Reigns needs to do some miracle to reach the top. Yes, it’s true.

What do the WWE records say?

According to a listicle prepared by the website Reddit, Roman Reigns is at the 10th spot for holding the WWE Championship for the longest time period.

Here’s a list of other wrestlers, who have held onto the title longer than Reigns:

Bobo Brazil’s 3rd reign for the United States Heavyweight Championship lasted for 1,335 days.

Hulk Hogan’s 1st reign as WWE Champion went for 1,474 days.

Antonino Rocca and Miguel Pérez's reign as NWA World Tag Team Champion (Northeast version) was between 1,524 - 1,553 days.

Antonio Rocca’s 1st reign as International Heavyweight Champion stood for 1,554 days.

Bobo Brazil’s 7th reign as the United States Heavyweight Champion was for 1,837 days.

Bob Backlund’s 1st tenure as WWE Champion went for 1470 days, although WWE recognizes it as 2,135 days.

Antonio Inoki’s 1st reign as WWF World Martial Arts Heavyweight Champion lasted for 3780 days (WWE recognizes this as 2,509 days)

Bruno Sammartino’s 1st reign as WWE Champion went as long as 2,803 days.

And at last, The Fabulous Moolah’s reign as Women’s Champion was for 2,841 days, although WWE recognizes it as 10,170 days.

How does Roman Reign reach the top?

As mentioned earlier, reaching the top would require no less than a miracle from Roman Reigns, but mathematically it still might be possible.

For this, Roman Reigns will need to retain his WWE Championship till July 4, 2048. Roman Reigns would be 63 by then and would need a blessing from the heavens to perform.

What is next for Roman Reigns in WWE?

Coming back to real talk, it doesn’t appear that Reigns will still be the WWE Universal Champion after WrestleMania 40, which is just three months from now.

‘The Tribal Chief’ has held on to the belt for over a thousand days, and it almost looks imminent that he will drop the title to either Cody Rhodes or even his cousin, The Rock at the main event of WrestleMania 40.

He might win back that again in next year’s WrestleMania 41, but that’s too long. And for now, as per the storyline, WWE writers might think of changing the status of the WWE Universal Championship, and book Reigns in some other storyline.

It might also happen that Reigns loses the belt to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, in a one-on-one singles match, as Cody Rhodes is among the top contenders to have the title shot.

The motive of the company, at last, would be to ensure that Reigns’ image in front of WWE Universe doesn’t do a flip, and we are witness to boos by the crowd. That would be a death knell to Roman Reigns' run in WWE, after all, he has achieved this feat after struggling for nearly 7 long years.

