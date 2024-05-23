Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining audiences for more than a decade now. Spectators are in awe of its captivating storyline filled with a lot of drama and emotions. Besides this, the chemistry between the lead pair Abhira and Armaan played by Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit respectively, is receiving appreciation from the masses.

Fans who were disappointed with Abhira and Armaan’s separation recently can now rejoice as Abhira will be once again crossing paths with Armaan in the coming episodes.

The next installments of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will witness an enthralling turn. Abhira, who had decided to part ways with Armaan and begin a new life without him, will now take up the job of a wedding planner. And her first clients will be none other than Armaan and Ruhi.

It so happens that Abhira will be fired from her internship as a lawyer. As she is taking care of her expenses by herself, she will fall short of money. She will get worried about her finances. At this point, a job offer of a wedding planner will come her way. Abhira, who is in dire need of money, will happily agree to do the work. She will find her first customers to be Poddars. While Abhira will be seen suggesting outfits to Ruhi for her big day, Armaan is going to be confused about Abhira’s new job role as she always wanted to pursue law.

Advertisement

Apart from this, the show will see some more unexpected twists. Madhav will get his hands on a legal paper which suggests that Abhira and Armaan are still not divorced. He will decide to use it in his attempt to stop Armaan and Ruhi’s marriage.

Here’s the latest highlight from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

In the last few episodes, viewers witnessed high-voltage drama in the popular daily soap. Kaveri aka Dadisa along with Sanjay plots to separate Abhira and Armaan. They succeed in their plans. After learning about Armaan and Ruhi’s affair, Kaveri announces their marriage at Manish and Swarna’s wedding anniversary celebrations.