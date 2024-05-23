5 maxi dresses from Tamannaah Bhatia’s wardrobe that are straight out of our summer dreams

These sweltering summer days call for comfy yet chic outfits; nothing encapsulates this better than a maxi dress. Who better to take inspiration from but the ever-so-stylish Tamannaah Bhatia? She is loved not only for her impeccable acting prowess but also for her fabulous fashion sense.

Her summer-perfect selections of maxi dresses are ideal to beat the heat and turn heads, too. We have curated 5 stunning maxi dresses from Tamannaah’s wardrobe to give you main character energy.

Tamannaah makes off-duty look chic in a strappy black maxi dress

For a quick coffee run, Tamannaah opted for classic black maxi dresses that prioritize comfort. Although black isn’t the first color we think of in summer, the actress’s strappy maxi with flattering V-neck is light and flowy, making it perfect for staying cool in the scorching heat.

The Lust Stories 2 actress accessorized her maxi dress with a yellow mini Balenciaga bag that added a hint of whimsy and lent a bright contrast. She wore Chloe sliders and retro-inspired rectangular black sunglasses for her relaxed, off-duty look.

Tamannaah’s tailored maxi dress in atomic tangerine is classy and charismatic

Nothing says summer like bright, bold colors, and Tamannaah’s vivid orange maxi dress says all that and more. Her A-line maxi dress by Danish design house Forza Collective features a strapless, sweetheart bodice with intricate gathers that flare out from the waist to form a voluminous skirt. With a vivacious hue and clean, tailored lines, Tamannaah’s dress is ultra-femme yet minimal.

The Jailer actress amped up the glamor with chunky and artsy-looking gold hoops, finishing her look with nude pumps. Lush side-swept open hair and blushing, dewy make-up with sheer nude lips balanced her electric look.

Tamannaah’s black maxi dress from Off-White screams sporty sophistication

The Southern beauty stepped out in a black maxi dress with ruffles at the bottom and an A-line silhouette that perfectly hugged her curves. Her dress is by the luxury streetwear label Off-White, designed with asymmetric cut-outs on the shoulders, with the brand’s signature logo placed subtly below its sporty round neckline.

Tamannaah’s layered hair fell over her shoulders freely, and she complemented her edgy maxi dress with a fresh face of muted, rosy glam. The starlet completed her ensemble with black translucent pumps for a sophisticated flair.

Tamannaah is a Greek goddess in a draped gold and silver maxi dress

While promoting her movie Plan A Plan B, Tamannaah chose a gold and silver foil dress from Dash and Dot. The slinky, strapless dress has a ruched, sweetheart neckline finished with a knot detail, while its architectural draped pleats add shape to its high waist silhouette.

Tamannaah accessorized the look with statement-making oversized gold hoops, as well as a gold cuff, bangles, and rings. For her glam, she went for a soft, smudged liner with pops of petal pink over her eyes, cheeks, and glossy lips. Her hair was pulled back neatly in a bun. A pair of silver pumps finished the actress’s metallic look.

Tamannaah’s red pleated maxi dress is out of a modern fairytale

On a promotional spree for her Telugu film Gurthunda Seethakalam, Tamannaah painted the town red in a tiered maxi dress from the label Zwaan. The bright red dress features puffy, retro-style balloon sleeves with fine crystal pleats adorning its tiers. Its plunging V-neckline enhanced its sensual allure.

Tamannaah’s hair was styled in a sleek, vintage side-swept style and pinned behind her ears for this romantic red look. Her make-up was minimal, and her gorgeous features were enhanced with soft, peachy hues. A blingy triangular statement earrings added an extra dose of glamor, and simple nude heels completed her dreamy scarlet ensemble.

Whether you’re aiming for everyday elegance or seeking that movie-star drama for date nights, these looks of Tamannaah Bhatia’s prove there’s a maxi dress for every occasion. Now that the summer is upon us, it’s the best time to embrace its versatility and step out in effortless style.

Which one of Tamannaah’s maxi dresses looks is your favorite? Share with us in the comments.

