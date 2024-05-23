Are you a Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari and Manisha Koirala's Heeramandi fan? Take the quiz

Pinkvilla brings an exciting quiz for all ardent fans of Heeramandi. If you've liked the show and watched it attentively, you can test your memory with the below quiz.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
Written by Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui , Journalist
Updated on May 23, 2024 | 01:26 PM IST | 8.1K
Sonakshi Sinha,Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha
Sonakshi Sinha,Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal and Richa Chadha (PC: Netflix)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi has been winning hearts across the globe. The project that revolves around the sacrifice and contribution of courtesans in the freedom fight has been getting a lot of love. Many moments for the show have gone viral and netizens are still in awe of this mega project.

The project featured Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan, Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbojaan, Richa Chadha as Laajo, Sanjeeda Sheikh as Waheeda, Sonakshi Sinha as Rehana a, Fareedan and Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb. These ladies were the prominent faces of the project. However, supporting actors like Jason Shah, Shruti Sharma, and Indresh Malik have also been receiving accolades for their performances.

If you're an SLB fan and have loved Heeramandi, take the below quiz and test your memory:

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari takes over Cannes in Heeramandi-style with a floral maxi dress

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui, a BMM graduate with a specialization in Journalism, boasts an impressive and diverse career spanning

...

Credits: Netflix
Advertisement

Latest Articles