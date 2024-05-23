Are you a Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari and Manisha Koirala's Heeramandi fan? Take the quiz
Pinkvilla brings an exciting quiz for all ardent fans of Heeramandi. If you've liked the show and watched it attentively, you can test your memory with the below quiz.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi has been winning hearts across the globe. The project that revolves around the sacrifice and contribution of courtesans in the freedom fight has been getting a lot of love. Many moments for the show have gone viral and netizens are still in awe of this mega project.
The project featured Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan, Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbojaan, Richa Chadha as Laajo, Sanjeeda Sheikh as Waheeda, Sonakshi Sinha as Rehana a, Fareedan and Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb. These ladies were the prominent faces of the project. However, supporting actors like Jason Shah, Shruti Sharma, and Indresh Malik have also been receiving accolades for their performances.
If you're an SLB fan and have loved Heeramandi, take the below quiz and test your memory:
