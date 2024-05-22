9 best Vijay Raaz movies that showcase his acting prowess

Vijay Raaz is known as a powerhouse of versatility and comedy in Indian cinema, effortlessly transforming into characters across genres. Some of Vijay Raaz’s best movies and his roles are the lovable wedding planner in Monsoon Wedding (2001) to the menacing gangster in Delhi Belly (2011); he steals the show with his nuanced performances.

Some of Vijay Raaz's comedy movies that still shine in the list are Dhamaal (2007) and Dream Girl (2019), while his dramatic turns in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) and Gully Boy (2019) showcase his depth. With over 90 films, Raaz is a testament to versatility and a guaranteed delight for audiences.

9 best Vijay Raaz movies that are timeless classics

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama

Release year: 2022

Where to watch: Netflix

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) is a biographical crime drama following a young woman, Gangubai, sold into prostitution. Alia Bhatt delivers a powerful performance as Gangubai, who fights for her rights and rises to become a powerful figure in the red-light district, even becoming an advocate for sex workers' rights. Vijay Raaz portrays a pivotal role as a supporting character, adding depth to the narrative.

Delhi Belly

Cast: Imran Khan, Vir Das, Aamir Khan, Vijay Raaz, Raju Kher, Kunaal Roy Kapur

Director: Abhinay Deo

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Release year: 2011

Where to watch: YouTube

Delhi Belly (2011) is a Hindi-language action comedy. Three roommates stumble into trouble when they misplace a ruthless gangster's diamonds. Filled with gross-out humor and fast-paced action, the film stars Imran Khan, Vir Das, and Kunaal Roy Kapur as the hapless protagonists. Vijay Raaz delivers a memorable performance as the menacing gangster, adding a layer of intensity to the action-packed comedy.

Welcome

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Sanjay Mishra, Ranjeet, Feroz Khan

Director: Anees Bazmee

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime

Release year: 2007

Where to watch: Prime Video

Welcome is one of Vijay Raaz’s best movies. A kind-hearted man(played by Akshay Kumar) falls for a gangster's sister (played by Katrina Kaif), unaware of her family ties. Hijinks ensue as the gangsters try to win over the uptight fiancé and his fussy family, leading to hilarious situations and mistaken identities. It stars Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in pivotal roles. Vijay Raaz shines in the movie as a Bollywood Director. His character adds another layer of humor to the film's chaotic energy.

Gully Boy

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma, Kalki Koechlin

Director: Zoya Akhtar

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Musical, Romance

Release year: 2019

Where to watch: Prime Video

Gully Boy (2019) is a coming-of-age musical drama. Murad, a college student from the slums of Mumbai, finds his voice through rap music. Clashing with his traditional family and navigating a competitive underground scene, Murad (played by Ranveer Singh) must find his path to success with the help of a street rapper, MC Sher (played by Siddhant Chaturvedi), and a headstrong medical student, Safeena (played by Alia Bhatt). Vijay Raaz plays Ranveer Singh’s father in the movie, showcasing his versatility.

Stree

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Raaz, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana

Director: Amar Kaushik

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Horror, Comedy

Release year: 2018

Where to watch: Netflix

Stree (2018) is a horror-comedy set in a small Indian town. Local men vanish during a festival, preyed upon by a vengeful spirit called Stree. A young tailor, played by Rajkummar Rao, debunks the myth until he encounters the mysterious Stree himself. Laughter and scares collide as the townsfolk try to unravel the truth and appease the angry spirit. Vijay Raaz plays the pivotal role of Shankar Shastri, the author of the book "Chanderi Puran."

Dream Girl 2

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Anusha Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Paresh Rawal, Manjot Singh, Annu Kapoor

Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

IMDB Rating: 5.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release year: 2023

Where to watch: Netflix

Dream Girl 2 (2023) is a Bollywood comedy-drama sequel. Karam, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, juggles his life as a man and his female alter ego, Pooja, to woo his love interest and clear his family's debts. Expect hilarious chaos and confusion as he navigates relationships and societal expectations in this cross-dressing adventure. Vijay Raaz plays the role of Sona Bhai and falls in love with Ayushmann Khurranna’s character in the movie.

Lootcase

Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz, Gajrao Rao

Director: Rajesh A Krishnan

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Thriller

Release year: 2020

Where to watch: Hotstar

Lootcase (2020) is a black comedy thriller. Nandan, a down-on-his-luck man, stumbles upon a suitcase brimming with cash. His dreams turn into a nightmare as a corrupt politician, a trigger-happy cop, and a ruthless gangster all hunt for the loot. Kunal Kemmu stars as Nandan, caught in a hilarious and suspenseful chase for the briefcase. Vijay Raaz brings the laughs and the menace as Bala Rathod, a gangster with a peculiar approach.

Sanam Teri Kasam

Cast: Mawra Hocane, Harsvardhan Rane, Vijay Raaz, Murali Sharma, Anurag Sinha, Manish Chaudhari

Director: Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Release year: 2016

Where to watch: Zee5

Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) is a romantic drama. Inder, an ex-convict, and Saraswati, a traditional librarian, find love despite their differences. However, their happiness is threatened by a tragic twist of fate. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane star in this emotional journey of love and loss.

Bombay To Goa

Cast: Raju Srivastava, Vijay Raaz, Sunil Pal, Asrani, Ahsaan Qureshi, Tinnu Anand, Ranjeet, Dinesh Hingoo

Director: Raj Pendurkar

IMDB Rating: 4.8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy

Release year: 2007

Where to watch: YouTube

Bombay to Goa is one of Vijay Raaz’s comedy movies and is a laugh-out-loud saga. It follows two ambitious friends who build a hilarious, unreliable bus out of spare parts. They set off on a wild trip to Goa, picking up wacky passengers and getting tangled up in a treasure hunt along the way. Expect slapstick humor, quirky characters, and a chaotic adventure.

Vijay Raaz’s movies truly embody the spirit of Indian cinema with his incredible ability to transform into a variety of characters. Raaz's versatility and talent make him a standout performer who continues to captivate Bollywood audiences. In short, his remarkable career and memorable roles solidify him as a powerhouse actor who keeps fans coming back for more.

