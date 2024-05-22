Ayushmann Khurrana joins global icons Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba Obe for Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Cultural District campaign

Ayushmann Khurrana along with global icons Oprah Winfrey and Idris Elba OBE are coming together for a powerful campaign about Abu Dhabi’s state-of-the-art Saadiyat Cultural District.

Signifying the unifying power of art, culture, and diversity, the artists will talk about the breathtaking experience that Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District has to offer to the citizens of the world.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba Obe for Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Cultural District campaign

Ayushmann Khurrana, Oprah Winfrey, and Idris Elba Obe will feature in a video where they will discuss Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District and the aspects it will offer to the people.

Ayushmann said in a statement, “Art and culture unite society, transcending time, space, geography, and language to connect us across generations. As an artiste, evoking emotions, provoking thoughts, and inspiring change is profoundly moving. Preserving art and culture anchors us in history and guides progress, fosters dialogue and understanding among diverse communities.”

He further added that the Saadiyat Cultural District, with institutions like the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the upcoming Zayed National Museum, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and Natural History Museum, Abu Dhabi creates a melting pot for ancient and contemporary cultures, creating a global platform for cultural innovation and collaboration. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

On the other hand, Oprah Winfrey shared in a video, “Saadiyat Cultural district is a journey into the heart of curiosity and creativity… Join me in a moving experience inspired by Saadiyat Cultural district, be moved in a thousand ways.”

More about Saadiyat Cultural District

It creates a unique global platform where different cultural narratives and artistic expressions come together representing a landmark in art and culture. Saadiyat Cultural District is in for showcasing art, creating a vibrant ecosystem that nurtures and propels the cultural dialogue forward, making it a beacon of cultural innovation and collaboration on an international scale.

Ayushmann Khurrana's work front

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are set to star in action comedy backed by Karan Johar, and Guneet Monga. The film jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, promises an exciting cinematic venture. The yet-to-be-named film, helmed by director Aakash Kaushik, is anticipated to offer a fresh take on the spy comedy genre. Notably, this marks Khurrana's first collaboration with Karan Johar, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the project.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan set to star in action comedy backed by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga