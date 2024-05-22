Megan Thee Stallion Makes Stage Comeback With Satoru Gojo And Sukuna; Deets

Megan Thee Stallion’s love for anime is pretty famous as the singer has dressed up as many anime characters over time. Her love for the popular series Jujutsu Kaisen was reconfirmed last night when the singer called on stage two girls dressed as Satoru Gojo and Sukuna Ryomen.

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off her new tour after the release of her new studio album Boa last night and was able to mesmerize the audience with her performance. The two fans, who joined her on stage, took things to another level.

I GOT CALLED ON STAGE BY MEGAN THEE STALLION OMFG DETROIT HOTTIES WE ATE! gojo thee hottie #hotgirlsummertour pic.twitter.com/NjCmqOns0J — hottie gojo (@greeneyes0314) May 19, 2024

Gojo and Sukuna took the stage by storm

During her sold-out concert in Detroit where she kicked off her global Hot Girl Summer tour, Megan Thee Stallion called two attendees on stage beside her who were dressed as Satoru Gojo and Sukuna from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. The girls were of course thrilled to be called upon by their idol and threw it back on stage beside the rapper.

One of the girls, who was dressed as Gojo, posted the videos she took on stage to her X account with the username @greeneyes0134 and display name Hottie Gojo, with the caption, “I GOT CALLED ON STAGE BY MEGAN THEE STALLION OMFG DETROIT HOTTIES WE ATE! gojo thee hottie #hotgirlsummertour.”

Megan Thee Stallion has been a fan of anime for a long time

Other than her fantastic verses, Megan Thee Stallion is also known for being a huge fan of anime. The rapper has cosplayed many characters over the years including, Rumi ‘Mirko’ Usagiyama from My Hero Academia, Death the Kid from Soul Eater, Boa Hancock from One Piece, Jolyne Cujoh from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and of course, Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen.

This year Megan Thee Stallion attended the Crunchyroll Anime Awards as one of the presenters and cosplayed as Bruno Bucciarati from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures. Of course, her fans were not surprised to see her call upon two attendees who were dressed as characters from one of her favorite anime to the stage. With the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom now worried about whether or not Satoru Gojo is coming back to life, they were happy to see the cosplayer throw it back on stage.

