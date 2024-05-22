Rohit Chandel, known for portraying Dhawal Makwana in Pandya Store, is preparing to conclude the shoot as the TV series is going off air. The series, which features a stellar cast including Priyanshi Yadav, Sagar Parekh, and Krutika Desai, is wrapping up its final episodes.

Pandya Store started with Gautam (Kinshuk Mahajan) and Dhara (Shiny Doshi) in lead roles and now follows the journey of Natasha and Dhawal. Since its inception, the show has garnered considerable affection from viewers performing strongly on TRP charts until recently.

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Reflecting on his time with Pandya Store, Rohit expressed immense gratitude and nostalgia. The actor expressed that his journey on the show has been truly amazing, filled with love and appreciation from the audience. The viewers embraced him, and the show thrived. He'll miss portraying Dhawal, especially the stunts that he performed.

Rohit Chandel reflects on his role

Rohit Chandel showcased the dedication and hard work needed behind his character's popularity. He's deeply attached to his fans and well-wishers, who are urging him on social media not to let the show end. While bidding farewell to Dhawal, the actor assures fans that he'll return to the screen soon with a new role, believing that every end marks the start of a fresh journey. His final shoot for the show concludes on May 23rd.

Rohit's upcoming project includes the Bollywood film Blind Game. Shedding light on his future projects, the actor says he is open to exploring diverse roles in future projects, and states, “I'm open to playing a new role. I'm very selective about the projects I'm associated with!”

About Pandya Store

Pandya Store has been a hit in the evening TV slot for three years. It started with Gautam and Dhara, a middle-class couple played by Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi, managing their business and family.

After a leap, Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel joined as Dhawal and Natasha. Airing at 7:30 p.m. on StarPlus every day, Pandya Store will end on May 26, 2024, and will be replaced by Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bajwe's show, Maati Se Bandhi Dor.

