Virat Kohli’s security not under any threat; know why RCB’s practise session was cancelled

Earlier in the day, the news of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) canceling their only practice session surfaced alongside rumors that one of its key players Virat Kohli’s security had a threat. However, the secretary of Gujarat Cricket Association, Anil Patel has refuted all such rumours and revealed the real reason behind it.

For the unversed, on Wednesday, RCB is clashing against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoffs.

Why was the RCB practice session canceled ahead of RCB vs RR?

Earlier in the day, RCB was scheduled to practice at the Gujarat College ground in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli's team not only skipped that but also canceled their traditional press conference. Refuting any terror threat, Anil Patel told TOI, “We had made provision for both the Rajasthan Royals and RCB to practice at the Gujarat College ground.”

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli receives security threat; RCB cancels practice session before playoff match: REPORT Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

They said that RCB was initially supposed to practice from 2 to 5 pm which they changed to 3-6 pm because the light is good till 6.30 pm in Ahmedabad’s summer. However, Rajasthan Royals practiced from 3.30 to 6.30 pm at the Gujarat College ground but RCB skipped their practice session due to the prevailing heat wave in the city.

Advertisement

GCA secretary added, “We had told RCB that they can use the indoor practice facility there, or at the Indoor facility at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, RCB didn't want to practice because of the heatwave.” For the unversed, Gujarat Police has arrested four men over suspicion of terror activities from the Ahmedabad airport earlier this week.

Advertisement

GCA confirms there was no press conference

"There was never a presser scheduled before this match, as there was already the first qualifier (between Kolkata Knight Riders and Hyderabad Sunrisers) being played yesterday at the Narendra Modi Stadium here”, a GCA spokesperson said re-refuting any terror rumors. He further detailed that it's not unusual for teams to not have practice sessions at this late stage of the tournament because the squads often try and remain fresh for the match after a long campaign.