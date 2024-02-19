Watch: Skipper Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reaction as Jaiswal-Sarfaraz Try to Return To Stands After ‘Declaration Confusion’

Day 4 of the Rajkot Test between India and England saw hilarious scenes as there was some confusion among England’s fielding side and young Indian batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan, about the declaration call from skipper Rohit Sharma. However, the skipper had to then shoo the players back to the field to continue the play.

‘Declaration confusion’ explained

The incident took place when the Indian batters mistook the end of the drinks break for the declaration by the Indian skipper and hence, started walking back to the dressing room as they watched the Indian bowlers preparing for their bowling in the dressing room in the 97th over of India’s second innings. This confused the young guns, who thought that skipper Rohit Sharma had declared the innings.

Watching the Indian batters leaving the field pushed England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett to rush back to England’s dressing room to prepare for England’s batting. This prompted skipper Rohit Sharma to clarify that the innings was not declared yet.

In his unfiltered and usual demeanor, Rohit Sharma was seen sending the Indian batters back to the ground from the Indian dressing room as he pointed towards the field and asked them to go back and continue playing.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan, who were out in the park, then returned to the pitch to continue the job at hand. However, the inning was discontinued after an over as the skipper declared the innings as soon as the 98th over was finished.

India vs England 3rd Test

India registered a commanding 434-run victory over England in the third Test at Rajkot, thanks to an overall show by the Indian squad. Even without the likes of Test giants Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, Team India was able to pull off a stunning victory against the visitors.

Declaring the second innings at 430/4 and combining the trail from the first innings, Team India put on a target of 557 runs for England. But the visiting side could merely put on 122 on the board in the second innings, thus losing another Test match to help India gain a 2-1 lead in the series.

The match gave India numerous stars, both on the batting and bowling front. While skipper Rohit Sharma gave a vintage performance, scoring his eleventh Test century in the first inning, India’s ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja complemented his partner by putting on another century in the first inning, on the board for India. Debutant Sarfaraz Khan announced his entry in style as he smashed his first half-century on his debut match itself, with his knock comprising only fours and sixes.

The second inning saw a Yashasvi Jaiswal masterclass, as he smashed his second consecutive Test double hundred. He earlier had retired hurt after completing his century on Day 3 of the Test but returned after the fall of the 3rd wicket, when Shubman Gill departed after missing out on a well-deserved century, and went on to complete his second Test double hundred to become only the third Indian to have two consecutive Test double hundreds. Joining Jaiswal in the onslaught of the opposition, Sarfaraz Khan came to bat and smashed another half-century, which again was studded with fours and sixes as 6 fours and 3 sixes came off his bat.

On the bowling front, Team India put on a brilliant show, led by Ravindra Jadeja who took a fifer, as they restricted England to a mere score of 122 in the second innings, to finish off the Test match on Day 4 itself and register their second victory in the bilateral series. The day also saw the return of India’s ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who had earlier left the Test for a family medical emergency. Ravindra Jadeja was picked as the man of the match for his all-round show with both batting and bowling in the game.

