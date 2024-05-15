Hiroshi Okuyama’s My Sunshine is already gaining traction. The film has been chosen as a part of the Un Certain Regard for the Cannes Film Festival.

The director speaks about how Sosuke Ikenatsua who leads the film played a role in the making. Here’s everything you need to know about My Sunshine.

Hiroshi Okuyama’s My Sunshine

Hiroshi Okuyama’s My Sunshine is set to hit the screen at the 77th Cannes Film Festival . The film is a sports drama that follows the life of an ice-skating and two of his students. The film featured Sosuke Ikenatsu in the role of Coach Arakawa, Keitatsu Koshiyama as Takuya, and Kiara Nakanishi as Sakura.

The film tells the story of a high school student named Takuya who falls for an ice skater named Sakura. The official synopsis of the Japanese film reads, "On a Japanese island, life revolves around the changing seasons. Winter is time for ice hockey at school, but Takuya isn't too thrilled about it. His real interest lies in Sakura, a figure skating rising star from Tokyo, for whom he starts to develop a genuine fascination. Coach and former champion Arakawa, spots potential in Takuya, and decides to mentor him to form a duo with Sakura for an upcoming competition. As winter persists, feelings grow, and the two children form a harmonious bond. But even the first snow eventually melts away."

Hiroshi Okuyama talks about My Sunshine

Hiroshi spoke about his wish to make a film about figure skating since he grew up being familiar with the sport. He also admits that he attempted to do so but “couldn’t.” The creator spoke about what inspired him to make My Sunshine eventually. He explained, “Then I discovered the song ‘My Sunshine’ by Humbert Humbert, and as I listened to it daily, the story I needed to film began to take shape.”

Okuyama revealed how Sosuke Ikenatsu played an integral part in the making of the film. He spoke about how Sosuke’s charm “convinced” him that he could make a film if he could translate the actor’s charm onscreen. The creator also spoke about how the film is based on “personal experiences” from his childhood.

Hiroshi shared how Takuya’s stutter in the movie has a special connection to his childhood. The director revealed that he used to stutter growing up which resulted in him getting made fun of. Okuyama recalled how as a child he used to follow his sister while she figure skated. He added, “I was just following my older sister, who was trying to become an athlete, but oddly, it never felt burdensome.”

My Sunshine is directed by Hiroshi Okuyama, known for his work directing the 2018 feature Jesus. Jesus was Okuyama’s debut film which won him the New Directors competition at the San Sebastian Film Festival. My Sunshine is set to debut on May 24 at the Cannes Film Festival.

