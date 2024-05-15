When John Wall Broke Down in Post-Game Interview While Talking About 6-Year-Old Friend Who Died From Cancer
John Wall once broke down in a post-game interview while talking about his 6-year-old friend who died from cancer. It was an emotional moment that touched hearts.
John Wall once experienced a very emotional moment following an NBA game in December 2014. Earlier that day, Wall's young friend, a 6-year-old girl named Miyah Telemaque-Nelson, passed away after a year-long battle with Burkitt's lymphoma.
Wall played the game dedicating it to Miyah, even writing "Rip Miyah" on his shoes. He had an exceptional performance. Wall scored 26 points and a career-high 17 assists and finally led his team to victory.
During the post-game interview following the Washington Wizards' victory over the Boston Celtics, Wall was asked how Miyah had touched Wall's heart. The question itself made John Wall overwhelmed with emotion. He struggled to speak and eventually broke down in tears. The interview was cut short due to the emotional weight of the moment. Wall later paid tribute to Miyah on social media.
John Wall’s mother also died of cancer
John Wall's mother, Frances Pulley, passed away in December 2019 after a battle with breast cancer. Wall has described his mother as his best friend, and her death had a profound impact on him. He has spoken about struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts in the aftermath. The former Washington Wizards Point Guard credits his children and therapy for helping him get through this difficult time.
John Wall is part owner of the South East Melbourne Phoenix
NBA All-Star John Wall became a part owner of the South East Melbourne Phoenix, a team in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) in February 2023. Wall joined an ownership group led by entrepreneur Romie Chaudhari. Interestingly, this group also included other current and former NBA players like Zach Randolph, Josh Childress, Al Harrington, and Dante Exum.
John Wall's NBA Career
John Wall was selected by the Washington Wizards as the top pick in the 2010 NBA Draft after a promising year at the University of Kentucky. Wall's talent earned him All-Rookie honors in his debut season. He also made the NBA All-Star Game five times consecutively from 2014 to 2018.
In the 2016-2017 season, Wall's performance was recognized with an All-NBA selection. Unfortunately, his career trajectory was hampered by knee injuries starting in 2017. After struggling with injuries in Washington, Wall was traded to the Houston Rockets in 2020. Due to injuries and roster changes, Wall's appearances with the Rockets and later the Los Angeles Clippers have been limited.