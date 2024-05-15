John Wall once experienced a very emotional moment following an NBA game in December 2014. Earlier that day, Wall's young friend, a 6-year-old girl named Miyah Telemaque-Nelson, passed away after a year-long battle with Burkitt's lymphoma.

Wall played the game dedicating it to Miyah, even writing "Rip Miyah" on his shoes. He had an exceptional performance. Wall scored 26 points and a career-high 17 assists and finally led his team to victory.

During the post-game interview following the Washington Wizards' victory over the Boston Celtics, Wall was asked how Miyah had touched Wall's heart. The question itself made John Wall overwhelmed with emotion. He struggled to speak and eventually broke down in tears. The interview was cut short due to the emotional weight of the moment. Wall later paid tribute to Miyah on social media.

John Wall’s mother also died of cancer

John Wall's mother, Frances Pulley, passed away in December 2019 after a battle with breast cancer. Wall has described his mother as his best friend, and her death had a profound impact on him. He has spoken about struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts in the aftermath. The former Washington Wizards Point Guard credits his children and therapy for helping him get through this difficult time. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

John Wall is part owner of the South East Melbourne Phoenix

NBA All-Star John Wall became a part owner of the South East Melbourne Phoenix, a team in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) in February 2023. Wall joined an ownership group led by entrepreneur Romie Chaudhari. Interestingly, this group also included other current and former NBA players like Zach Randolph, Josh Childress, Al Harrington, and Dante Exum.

John Wall's NBA Career

John Wall was selected by the Washington Wizards as the top pick in the 2010 NBA Draft after a promising year at the University of Kentucky. Wall's talent earned him All-Rookie honors in his debut season. He also made the NBA All-Star Game five times consecutively from 2014 to 2018.

In the 2016-2017 season, Wall's performance was recognized with an All-NBA selection. Unfortunately, his career trajectory was hampered by knee injuries starting in 2017. After struggling with injuries in Washington, Wall was traded to the Houston Rockets in 2020. Due to injuries and roster changes, Wall's appearances with the Rockets and later the Los Angeles Clippers have been limited.