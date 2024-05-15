Who is Michael Porter Jr's girlfriend? Exploring His Dating History

Michael Porter Jr. showcased a momentous display during the NBA season of 2023-2024. He appeared in 80 games throughout the regular season, contributing an average of 16.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

In a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 22, 2024, his shooting proficiency was particularly exceptional. He recorded a field goal percentage of 61.5% and made 60.0% of his three-point attempts.

During the playoffs, Porter Jr.'s performance remained outstanding as he averaged 20.3 points over three playoff games, hitting an impressive 54.5% of his attempts from the field and 47.8% from the three-point line, draining an average of 3.7 triples in each game.

His mid-range shooting prowess shone in Game 3, convincingly sinking four out of six attempts from the non-paint two-point area.

Beyond his scoring Jr.'s all-around game was remarkable. He put in substantial efforts in rebounds, assists, and defensive plays.

In one game, he registered 10 rebounds, four assists, a blocked shot, and a steal, joining the ranks of Jonathan Kuminga and Nikola Jokic as the only players to achieve such diverse statistics in the 2023-24 season. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Who is Michael Porter Jr.'s Girlfriend?

Michael Lamar Porter Jr., born on June 29th, 1998, adeptly shows his prowess as an American professional basketball player.

Advertisement

He is making a significant impact playing for the Denver Nuggets. His journey began when the Denver Nuggets selected him as their 14th overall pick during the 2018 NBA draft.

As per recent updates, Michael Porter appears to be single. While rumors suggest he has had dated in the past.

As of May 2024, Michael Porter remains unengaged and completely committed to his career in basketball. His main focus is improving his skills and performance in the basketball field.

Michael Porter’s Dating History - Who has Michael Porter Jr. dated?

Madison Pettis (November 2016- May 2017)

Madison Pettis, an American actress, model, and voice actress, was born in Arlington, Texas on July 22, 1998. Famous for roles such as Sophie Martinez in Disney's Cory in the House, and Peyton Kelly in The Game Plan.

Pettis had a relationship with Michael Porter Jr, their relationship started in November 2016 and ended in May 2017.

The two first met at a celebrities and athletes event during which the spark for their romance was ignited in December 2016.

Their relationship became public when Porter Jr. confirmed it in late February 2017, a day after Pettis had shared a photo of them on social media.

Their relationship lasted a few months, filled with adorable shared moments, before it eventually ended in May 2017.

Madison Prewett (December 2020)

Born in Auburn, Alabama on March 25, 1996, Madison Prewett is a television personality renowned for her appearance on The Bachelor's 24th season in 2020. Parents Tonya and Chad Prewett are her parents.

Prewett encountered Michael Porter Jr. on a double setup with his sibling, Bri Porter, and her husband, Reece.

Bri documented the evening on Instagram, posting a picture of the four of them with the caption, "My favorite double date."

Madison responded to the post with "Love you" and four heart icons, signifying her close bond with the Porter family. Despite rumors of their dating circulating in December 2020, neither of them confirmed the relationship.

Michael Porter’s Kids

Michael Porter Jr., at the age of 24, is currently childless and not married. Living alongside his siblings Cierra and Jontay in a house he purchased near Denver, Porter Jr. maintains his grounding in his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend? All About Stunning US Model Jade Jones