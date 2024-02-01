Who Is Kazuchika Okada? All You Need To Know About Former NJPW Champion Reportedly in Talks With WWE

In recent times, rumors of a new WWE debut have been all over the professional wrestling internet. Just like when AJ Styles debuted in WWE in 2016.

Reports and rumors are suggesting that Kazuchika Okada, the NJPW megastar whose contract is about to expire, is now set to try his hands at more bigger promotion.

Since the news of his contract expiration with NJPW broke online, speculation about his possible arrival in AEW and WWE has reached new heights.

The news about him parting ways with NJPW was confirmed when Fighful reported that PWTees had been instructed to take down Kazuchika Okada's merchandise from their website within 24 hours on January 30, 2024.

Another report from Fightful Select suggests the status of Okada joining WWE, “WWE sources confirmed that there have been talks between Okada's side and WWE, There have been WWE talent that confirmed that over the last few weeks."

“Okada has been in contact with others on the roster to gauge his offers, and WWE's approach, and to help weigh a decision. We have not heard of any creative plans in place for Okada, or any specific pitches that may or may not have been thrown his way.”

Kazuchika Okada early days

Kazuchika Okada, born on November 8th, 1987, hails from Anjo, Aichi, Japan. He began his primary school education in Anjo but later moved to his mother's hometown on Goto Island to finish his studies. It was during this time that he developed a passion for sports, particularly baseball and track sports.

Interestingly, Okada's journey into professional wrestling began when his older brother borrowed a video game of NJPW from a friend. This introduction sparked his curiosity and set him on a path towards becoming a professional wrestler himself.

Kazuchika Okada professional wrestling career

Okada began his professional wrestling journey at the Toryumon Professional Wrestling School, where he trained under the guidance of Ultimo Dragon, a renowned Japanese wrestler. It was in the year 2004 when he had his first taste of the wrestling world, making his debut as a professional wrestler.

Two years later, in 2006, Okada stepped into the ring of UWA Hardcore Wrestling for the first time. He even took part in the 2006 Grand Prix Tournament organized by UWA Hardcore Wrestling. Unfortunately, luck wasn't on his side as he got eliminated in the first round of the tournament.

In 2007, Okada secured a contract with NJPW and began his training at the NJPW Dojo. However, just before his highly anticipated debut match, he suffered a severe injury that kept him out of action for a grueling eight months. It was a challenging period for him, but he persevered and eventually returned to the ring.

Finally, in 2008, Okada made his long-awaited debut in NJPW. As time went on, he started making a name for himself within the company. He faced off against some of the top wrestlers on the NJPW roster, including the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Tijiri, Hirooki Goto, and many others. His journey in professional wrestling was just beginning, and he was ready to leave his mark in the industry.

Despite losing many matches to these legendary wrestlers, he managed to win over the fans who felt a strong connection to his character and wrestling style.

In 2010, Okada was sent to TNA for a developmental tour. He wrestled there from 2010 to 2011. However, in 2011, he returned to NJPW.

During his time in NJPW, Okada engaged in some of the most memorable feuds with industry giants like Hiroshi Tanahashi from 2011 to 2016.

From 2016 to 2018, Okada held the IWGP championship for an impressive total of 720-plus days. Then, from 2018 to 2021, he found himself in a major feud with Gedo, Jay White, and other notable wrestlers.

Finally, in 2021, Okada achieved a remarkable feat by capturing the IWGP championship once again.

In 2024 NJPW announced Okada would not renew his NJPW contract and he would leave the company after January.



Okada had a legendary career in NJPW where he has a record for most successful defenses in a championship reign that is 12 defenses.

Okada has managed to capture IWGP championships 5 times in his career and his fourth IWGP reign which was 720 days is the longest championship reign in NJPW.

Kazuchika Okada finishers

Finisher Name Move Type Tenure Rainmaker Wrist-lock into a Short-arm Lariat January 4, 2012 - Present Money Clip Cobra Clutch June 17, 2020 - Present Red Ink Kneeling Cross-Legged STF March 11, 2013 - Present Bridging German Suplex Bridging German Suplex August 29, 2004 - December 31, 2011

