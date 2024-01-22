Why didn't Buccaneers call their timeout after Lions' last kneel-down? Todd Bowles explains bizarre decision

A baffling decision by Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles left fans and analysts perplexed. With the Detroit Lions leading and time dwindling, the Buccaneers, surprisingly, chose not to utilize their remaining timeout. This decision, or lack thereof, effectively sealed their fate, eliminating them from the playoffs.

Todd Bowles' explanation

The Buccaneers, down by eight points, with only 36 seconds left on the clock after Lions QB Jared Goff's last kneel down on third down, had a chance to make the Lions try a 49-yard field goal.

Had the Lions missed, the Buccaneers would have had around 30 seconds to drive approximately 60 yards for a score and a possible game-tying two-point conversion.

Bowles' reasoning for this decision has been a topic of much debate.

After the game, he explained that he believed there would've been only about 12 seconds left on the clock even if they had called the timeout, asserting that a comeback was unlikely from that position.

This explanation has been met with skepticism, as there were actually 36 seconds remaining when the Lions took their final kneel-down, and 14 seconds left on the play clock, which indicates that more time could have been available for the Buccaneers.

Although, Baker Mayfield had a notable performance with 26 completions on 41 attempts, amassing 349 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Despite his efforts, a critical interception with 1:35 remaining in the fourth quarter, intercepted by Derrick Barnes of the Lions, curtailed the Buccaneers' chances of a comeback.

Defensively, the Buccaneers started strong but struggled to maintain their performance in the latter half of the game.

This shift in defensive effectiveness coincided with the Lions gaining momentum and asserting their offensive will.

The game's outcome was not just about the plays on the field but also about the decisions made on it.

One of the most discussed aspects was Todd Bowles' decision not to use their final timeout in the last minute of the game.

Fans react to Todd Bowles' bizarre decision

Bowles' decision has sparked a flurry of criticism and disbelief. Analysts and fans alike are questioning why the Buccaneers, with a playoff victory at stake, would forego an opportunity, however slim, to stay in the game.

A viewer commented, "So they couldn’t miss the 47 yard field goal leaving about 30 seconds left in a one possession game? That really weak on Todd Bowles behalf."

A disappointed fan said, "What a loser. Make them kick it. Maybe they miss it or you block it. Play to win."

Another corrected Bowles saying, "He’s wrong. 36 seconds left, 49 yard kick. At least play it out. What a loser."

Confused Lions fan was happy, "As a lions fan I couldn’t figure it out either, but I’m glad he didnt."

