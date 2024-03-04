Every year on March 4, people mark World Obesity Day. The objective of Obesity Day is to increase public awareness of this disease. The campaign's theme for this year is "Let's Talk About Obesity And..."

What is Obesity?

Being obese is a complicated medical condition that raises a person's chance of getting multiple illnesses. It is frequently associated with the risk of developing heart disease, diabetes, liver illness, hypertension, sleep apnea, high cholesterol, problems with reproduction, weak bones, and even cancer.



The World Health Organization defines obesity as having a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher and overweight as having a BMI of 25 or higher. World Obesity Day also promotes workable solutions that might help people maintain a healthy weight and stop the growing problem of obesity.

Diagnosis

By taking a person's height and weight, as well as calculating their body mass index (BMI), which is equal to weight (kg) divided by height (m2), overweight and obesity are diagnosed. Additional measurements, including the waist circumference, can aid in the diagnosis of obesity. The body mass index is a proxy marker of fatness.

History

In partnership with its international members, the World Obesity Federation established the day, which was first marked in 2015 as an annual campaign to promote and support doable steps that would help people reach and maintain a healthy weight.

Significance

If one looks at the causes of obesity, a nutritious diet, regular exercise, and a healthy lifestyle can all greatly help or prevent the health issues that come with being obese.

Young children should be encouraged to play outside in an open space rather than spend time inside the home watching television because weight reduction in this age group can be challenging due to their developing bodies. Healthy eating habits can be encouraged by regularly serving them nutritious meals and snacks.

