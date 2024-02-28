Google CEO Sundar Pichai has recently come forward to address the "completely unacceptable" errors made by the Gemini AI app, which has caused a stir due to its historical inaccuracies and biases.

The Gemini app, which was previously known as ChatGPT, has been under scrutiny for generating images that depict ethnically diverse World War II Nazi troops and US senators from the 1800s, among other inaccuracies.

Pichai's response to the controversy

In a letter to staff published by the news website Semafor, Pichai acknowledged the mistakes made by the Gemini app, stating that the responses offended users and showed bias.

He emphasized that such errors are unacceptable and that Google is working tirelessly to rectify the situation. However, Pichai did not specify when the image-generating feature of the app would be reinstated.

Challenges with AI models

The incident with the Gemini app highlights the challenges AI models face, including those developed by tech giants like Google. Despite efforts to remove biases, AI models can still perpetuate racial and gender biases in their results.

In a blog post, Google's Prabhakar Raghavan explained that the Gemini AI was calibrated to show diverse people but did not adjust for prompts where that should not have been the case, leading to embarrassing and incorrect images.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Reveals Reason Why He Used to Sleep on the Floor Under His Desk: 'Whenever They Felt Pain, I Wanted Mine to Be Worse'

The future of AI and its concerns

The Gemini controversy has reignited discussions about the future of AI and its potential risks. While AI models like Gemini are seen as the next big step in computing, they also carry significant risks.

Experts and governments have warned about the potential economic upheaval caused by job displacement and the spread of disinformation that can manipulate elections and incite violence.

The Gemini AI app's errors have raised important questions about the limitations and challenges of AI models. Despite the setbacks, Google remains committed to improving its AI technology and addressing the biases and inaccuracies that have arisen.

As the industry continues to evolve, it is crucial to prioritize ethical considerations and ensure that AI is developed and deployed responsibly.

ALSO READ: 'He is so damaged': Internet trolls Donald Trump as he flubs anti-abortion speech; says it's 'wrong' for babies 'born' in 9th month