Chess legend, Viswanathan Anand, stole the show at Lollapalooza 2024 when he excitedly joined in with the crowd's singing during the legendary musician Sting's performance. Mr. Anand sang famous lyrics from The Police's smash song Roxanne, and a video of his happy moment went viral, receiving a lot of praise online.

Anand posted his video on Twitter and wrote, "When I was very young, songs like ‘Every Breath You Take’ and ‘Roxanne’ by The Police made a huge impression on me. Fast forward to now, and I can say I know most of their songs and Sting's solo albums as well. They've been a constant on my playlist over the years.”

Anand sings Roxxane along with the crowd

In the video, Anand can be seen singing and dancing to the song Roxanne while standing between the crowd. Anad's post has received massive views along with people flooding his comments section. Many people complimented on how cool Anand looked in the comments section.

The famous Sting, who is 72 years old, closed the second edition of Lollapalooza India with a performance that was electrifying and demonstrated that age is no limit to talent. The crowd went wild for an encore, yelling, "Once more! Once more!" when the former leader of The Police, known for singles including Desert Rose, Fields of Gold, and Every Breath You Take, performed.

Fans of all ages grooved to the sounds of a guy whose career has stretched over four decades at the event, which was staged in the wide expanse of Mumbai's bustling terrain. In addition, Nick Jonas performed alongside the Jonas Brothers during Lollapalooza.

Who is Sting?

Sting is a British singer-songwriter best known for his successful solo career and for being the frontman of the band The Police. He was born in Wallsend, Northumberland, England, on October 2, 1951. His unique blend of world music, pop, jazz, and other genres has been evident in his style of music.

