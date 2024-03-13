In the following days, a significant winter storm in the Rockies and the nearby Front Range will cause travel disruptions by dumping a lot of snow, especially along the Interstate 25 corridor in the Denver metro region.

Snowstorms to continue from Wednesday to Friday

Temperatures in Metro Denver will drop between Wednesday night and Friday morning, bringing with it a healthy dose of snow. To be somewhat precise, 8 to 16 inches, however, those measurements could change.



The highest snowfall amounts, often exceeding one foot, will be seen at higher elevations, particularly in Colorado and northern New Mexico. Regarding Denver, many feet of snow may fall in the foothills west of the city and on the Palmer Divide south of the city.

Snowstorm warning issue across Denver

The Denver metro region is now under a snow storm warning that will last from Wednesday night through Friday morning. There will be a few small accumulations of snow showers over the Colorado mountains. Additionally, there may be a few brief showers of light rain that move across the northeastern plains, perhaps affecting the metro in Denver.

The National Weather Service has released several winter weather alerts from the Cascades into the northern and central Rockies. The snow and wind in the foothills and mountains can make travel impossible. One to two feet, and up to three feet in certain places, may be seen in the foothills. Denver International Airport may experience Thursday flight delays and cancellations due to the storm. There's also a chance of school delays or closures.

This may be the most snowfall Denver has seen in nearly three years, when the Front Range was devastated by a blizzard on March 13–14, 2021. In that March 2021 blizzard, 27.1 inches of snow were recorded by Denver International Airport (DIA), the city's official snowfall observation site.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pennsylvania House Explosion: Pittsburgh-Area Responders Rush To Scene As Fire Leaves Two Dead