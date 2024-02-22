The courts in Donald Trump's hometown have found him accountable for a history of fraud, and MAGA truck drivers are threatening to boycott New York City in support of the former president.

Truck drivers show their support for Donald Trump

Following the former president's massive sentence of over $350 million in his civil fraud case last week, truck drivers who support Donald Trump have declared their refusal to drive to New York City. Chicago Ray, a social media personality and truck driver, made headlines on Friday night when he uploaded a video saying that some of his coworkers will stop delivering to New York City in protest of the decision.

Chicago Ray said, "You f— around and find out. We’re tired of you motherf—ing leftist f—ing with Trump.” In another post, he wrote, "my advice for New Yorkers is start stocking up … there’s millions of Truckers for Trump millions of us … leave Trump TF alone.”

Former president fined with over 354 million USD

On Friday, the former president was sentenced to pay $355 million by a Manhattan judge due to his dubious business practices, which included manipulating the value of his assets to fit his demands.

A jury last month said that Trump owes writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 in damages for defamation because the president persisted in criticizing the woman he was found guilty of sexually abducting almost 30 years prior.

Chicago Ray claimed to have taken down his initial post because it had offended his grandson, but he assured his 241,000 social media followers that he wasn't pushing anyone to take any action. However, his feelings gained momentum when they were echoed by conventional and social media.

Refusing to deliver to New York City was an idea backed by right-wing groups. Some doubted the effectiveness of a boycott in light of the city's warehouses that are already fully stocked with supplies, the city's access points by rail and air, and the numerous trucking businesses that will not support an unplanned strike.

