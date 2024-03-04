Haiti Declares State Of Emergency After Gangs Storm Two Of The Largest Prisons In Country; Deets Inside

Trigger warning: This article contains a reference to utmost violence and chaos.

A 72-hour state of emergency has been declared in Haiti after armed gangs stormed two of the country's largest prisons, reportedly allowing thousands of inmates to escape. The situation has prompted the government to impose a nighttime curfew and call for all legal means to be used to recapture the prisoners and restore order.

The prisons overrun

According to multiple media reports, two prisons in Haiti, one in the capital of Port-au-Prince and another in nearby Croix-des-Bouquets, were overrun by gang members during the weekend. The National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, which housed nearly all of Haiti's 4,000 inmates, was thought to have been completely emptied.

In response to the crisis, the Haitian government declared a state of emergency and imposed a nighttime curfew. Finance Minister Patrick Boisvert, temporarily in charge while Prime Minister Ariel Henry is on an overseas trip, has called on police to use "all legal means" to recapture the escaped prisoners and enforce the curfew.

International support

Prime Minister Ariel Henry is currently on an overseas trip to Kenya, seeking support for a U.N.-backed security force to help stabilize Haiti after years of deadly gang violence.

Advertisement

The United Nations has warned that the Haitian government's presence is continuing to erode, with lawlessness and extreme gang violence casting a long shadow over everyday life in the country.

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti has issued a security alert, urging U.S. citizens to leave the country as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transport options. The embassy has also warned that operations may be limited and further affected due to gang-related violence and its effects on transportation and infrastructure.

The way forward

The situation in Haiti remains tense, with the government struggling to regain control of the prisons and restore order. The international community, including the United Nations and the United States, is closely monitoring the situation and offering support where possible. However, the road to recovery for Haiti will be long and challenging, with political, social, and economic issues compounded by recurring natural disasters.

ALSO READ: Sundar Pichai Faces Mounting Pressure To Step Down As CEO After Google's Gemini Chatbot Debacle; READ