On February 11, King Charles III, 75, made a remarkable comeback to the spotlight by attending church services at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, eastern England. It was his first public appearance following the tragic announcement, made less than a week ago by Buckingham Palace, that he is battling cancer, according to Vanity Fair.

King Charles return to London with Queen Camilla

And now, amidst his cancer diagnosis, King Charles has made his way back to London, accompanied by Queen Camilla. The 75-year-old king and Queen Camilla, 76, were seen riding in the back of a car on Tuesday morning as they made their way to Clarence House, his longtime London home.

King Charles to resume cancer treatment

According to reports, King Charles has come back to London for meetings with palace personnel and to continue his cancer treatment sessions.

The King and Queen Camilla attended a church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday before making their way back to London. The monarch and his spouse headed to the church, waving at the photographers.

The details of King Charles' cancer diagnosis have not been made public by Buckingham Palace. But it turned out that while he was getting treatment for benign prostate enlargement, another health concern came to light, prompting the diagnosis.

King Charles III addresses the people over his cancer battle

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace over the weekend, the King thanked the public for their well-wishes and spoke publicly for the first time about his cancer diagnosis. The King added in his statement, "I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days. As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

The statement further read, "It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own experience."

