Donald Trump is always in the news whether for running for President or his unusual speeches. One such video of Trump has resurfaced on the internet and is going viral for a weird reason. In his address to the March for Life rally, President Donald Trump mispronounced a key term, telling anti-abortion protesters that it is wrong for babies to be "born" in the ninth month of pregnancy.

Donald Trump mispronounces torn as born

"Right now, several state laws allow a baby to be born from his or her mother’s womb in the ninth month. It is wrong. It has to change," he remarked. According to the video, Trump's prepared statements indicated that he meant to say "torn," not "born," about late-term abortion.

Twitter users mock Donald Trump

The former President has often been the target of trolls and criticism. Even though the video is back from 2018, critics have not missed the chance and mocked Trump's error on Twitter.

See reactions:

According to Planned Parenthood and the CDC, less than 1.4% of all abortions occur after 21 weeks. Trump had mentioned late-term abortions at a presidential debate against Hillary Clinton in October 2016, claiming that physicians may "rip the baby out of the womb" in the ninth month of pregnancy, "as late as one, two, three, or four days before birth."

The campaign for the White House in 2024 is heating up, as former US President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden both won Michigan primaries. So far, the former president has won every GOP contest in 2024.

Trump, who is running for president again after losing to Biden in 2020, has defeated his final Republican opponent, Nikki Haley, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations and daughter of Indian immigrants. Trump won by a massive majority of more than 66%, while Haley received only approximately 28% of the vote.

